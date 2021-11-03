Bayern Munich vs Benfica: Goals.

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.11.2021 16:09:20





The Bayern Munich has no problems in the Champions League, added his fourth win by thrashing 5-2 at Benfica from Portugal to continue leading Group E.

Robert Lewandowski hat-trick, more lonely endorsements of Serg gnabry and Leroy Sané, the Germans made the visit of the Portuguese look easy, and they left the 3 points in Munich. Bayern have 12 points, Nobody has given him a battle in Group E and it shows on the court.

Although in the duel he started it leading the Benfica and Pizzi He made a shot at minute 1 that Alphonso Davies deflected.

Gnabry responded to 5 ‘and Odysseas Vlachodimos he had to calm things down to continue without goals. Pizzi he had made the first of the game at 16 ‘, but was canceled out of place.

It was at 26 ‘when Lewandowski made it 1-0. Long stroke to the far post where the Pole appeared and scored to open the scoring at home.

Hardly the Portuguese settled down and at 32 ‘, Gnabry made it 2-0. It was conjugated with Lewandowski and within the area defined luxury to increase the advantage. Before the break, he bruised approached the Benfica by putting the 2-1 at 36 ‘with an accurate header from a set piece.

The missed penalty and more goals from Lewandowski

Bayern had the third by penal means, when Lewandowski charged and Vlachodimos He cut him off at 45 ‘.

Starting the second half, Sané made it 3-1 at 49 ‘. A great goal when starting a ball yielded by Davies and ordered it to be put away.

Lewandowski made it 4-1 at 62 ‘by defining with a great resource. The Pole received and stung the ball at the exit of the Benfica goalkeeper to give way to the win.

Darwin Nuñez took advantage of an error of Marcel Sabitzer, and scored to make it 4-2.

At 84 ‘, Lewandowski made the fifth of his team and the third personally with the same manufacture: a chopped ball and inside to leave the final score.