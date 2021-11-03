Battlefield 2042 will have a 10-hour trial version

Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly, along with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, one of my most anticipated titles of the year. I’ve been hooked on the DICE shooter formula since the time of its second installment, and this year’s one is one of the most awaited since its official announcement, mainly due to the confirmed return of a feature that I adore, and have missed for a long time. decade: the Bots.

This is why it is difficult for me to wait until her official launch, this coming November 19. Fortunately, I have to tell you that if, like me, you do not have the possibility of buying the game for that date, you do not have to worry, since it will have a 10-hour trial version, something that honestly does not not bad, even if it is not available to everyone.

Battlefield 2042 trial version will not be available to everyone

And it is that as EA is used to lately, This version will be limited to the EA PLAY subscription service, which includes Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. (since we remember that this is available within Microsoft’s star service). This is why starting with on November 12 We will be able to obtain early access to the Open Beta of the game, and once the official launch date arrives, we will be allowed to access the 10-hour Time Trial.

In addition, all those who are members of EA PLAY PRO, will have access to the Ultimate edition of the title, in addition to early access to the Open Beta and the full game during the date mentioned above. If you are interested in knowing more about it, I invite you to read the impressions of the Beta made by our colleague Javi Bassols