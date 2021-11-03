Bardahl goes against Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull; says they used their brands without permission – El Financiero

Lawyers for the oil and lubricant firm Bardahl refer that in the last two Mexico City Grand Prix they detected that you would like Mercedes AMG-Petronas, Ferrari-Shell and Red Bull-Mobile They misused the Formula 1 and F-1 brands on bodies and general advertising (staff coveralls and pitts) that they own.

In comments to El Financiero they point out that they have already sued these firms since 2018 and 2019 and warn that if they do not respect these brands that are registered in Mexico in their name since 1979 they will be sanctioned up to one million dollars as established by the Federal Law of Protection of Industrial Property in Mexico.

Oscar de la Torre Jara, managing partner of the De la Torre, Rodríguez y Salazar law firm, said that trademark experts believe that it is very difficult for the sanction to the offending teams to reach the cancellation of participating in the event, but the authority must require all participants in this international competition to comply with the Law.

“In no way are the organizers exempt from compliance with Mexican laws, such as fiscal, health and industrial property laws,” he said.