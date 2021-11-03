Barcelona got an important victory against Dinamo and they are already second

A goal from Ansu Fati, twenty minutes to go, gave victory to the Barcelona before him Dynamo from Kiev (0-1), at the Olympic Stadium in the Ukrainian capital, and keeps him alive in the Champions League, where he will now have to certify his qualification for the Round of 16 by winning at Benfica at the Camp Nou.

Started the Barça electric, but his sparkling soccer barely lasted ten minutes. In the first visitor attack, Zabarnyi parried a shot at Memphis, when the Dutch striker was preparing to shoot Bushchan.

Sergi had recovered for his eleven a Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong, recovered from their respective injuries, and the team seemed to have another starting air, with its forward lines, high pressure and one more march in the exchange of positions and the circulation of the ball.

From the boots of Tsygankov came out the first one that had Shaparenko, who bit him with his left foot on his first arrival in the visiting area. In the second, he would shoot deflected before the departure of Ter Stegen, who shortly before had taken a shot from De Pena with his left leg.

After half an hour, Lenglet He finished off the post on the plate, but the referee would cancel the action for offside. Before and after the action of the French, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba they had fired high from the front. And in the last Barça attack before the break, Memphis involuntarily prevented a header from Nico crossed the goal line.

The VAR reviewed -and annulled- a penalty that the referee had indicated on Ansu Fati, and Sergi sat Gavi to enter Dembélé, who returned to play an official match five months after suffering his umpteenth muscle injury.

Dominated the Barça again in this phase, and finally got the goal award. The defense deflected a Mingueza center from the right and the ball fell in front of Ansu Fati, who finished violently into the back of the net from Bushchan’s goal twenty minutes to go.

It was the third goal for the Spanish-Guinean this season and the second for the Catalans in this Champions League. A goal that would end up being worth gold.

But the team of Lucescu He would not give up, far from it, in this final stretch. Sydorchuk and Tsygankov, Dinamo’s best player, put to the test Ter Stegen, shortly after, and Zabarnyi, a minute from the end, a corner that would have been 1-1 was finished off deflected.

The verticality of Dembélé, very active in the minutes he was on the grass, appeared in the discount to serve a ball to Bucket in a counter, but the Barça side crossed his shot too much, although the BarçaIn the end, he would win the game. The first in which he achieved victory as a visitor this season.

