Barcelona beats Dinamo Kiev and depends on itself in the Champions League

Barcelona survived in the frozen hell of Kiev and won a non-negotiable match. The next day, who was going to say it, could sentence his pass to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Benefited from the defeat of Benfica against Bayern Munich, the Barça team will only have to beat the Portuguese team by the minimum at the Camp Nou to travel to Munich with the classification settled.

It cost, and not little, the team of Sergi Barjuan beat a Dynamo that crashed twice before a magnificent, finally, Ter Stegen, and that could not take advantage of his dominance until well into the second half, already with Dembélé on the grass, as an almost urgent resource to break a even that threatened his future in the tournament very much.

Ansu Fati celebrates his goal against Dinamo Kiev. Stanislav Vedmid / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He crashed one, two, three and even four times against the iron defense of the rival team, whose outings to the counter put on the nerves, as usual, behind the Barça team. Meanwhile, in the center of the field, Nico grew again in a spectacular way, with Gavi being in the background, placed on the edge due to Dest’s injury and who was noted in a lower incidence of the game.

He returned, yes, to show good feelings in his game. Together, with the most advanced defense to provoke the opponent’s offside, opening football to the extremes, shooting from afar, combining quickly … And probably insisting more than advisable in the centers, he owned a match that However, he could not unbalance on his side until the whiplash by Ansu Fati, whom the VAR previously annulled a penalty and who until his substitution in the final stretch was once again the most remarkable in attack.

Finally, Barça won a game away from the Camp Nou and it could not have been a more momentous one. If on the next day he prevails, even by the minimum, Benfica at the Camp Nou will be in the round of 16. Two weeks ago it was all lamentation, terror and mistrust. Today Europe is looking at itself with another look.