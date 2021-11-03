ATTENTIVE, CULÉS: Xavi Hernández finally broke the silence about the possibility of being the new coach of FC Barcelona

The illusion is maximum. Although the agreement between clubs has not yet been reached, Xavi Hernández has confirmed that, after the interest of the club of his loves, his intention and desire is to become the new manager of FC Barcelona.

The executive delegation of the Camp Nou institution is located in Qatar, and Teacher hopes that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible. His position is already known among the high command of Al Sadd: he wants to return home.

THE WORDS OF XAVI HERNÁNDEZ

These were the statements of the world champion to media such as Sports world, SER string and Esport3, after the draw (3-3) of Al Sadd against Al-Duhail.

He wants to be the coach of FC Barcelona: “The situation is that they are in talks. Both Rafa (Yuste) and Mateu (Alemany) have come. And, well, both one thing and the other have to be solved immediately. I am very excited, as you can imagine, to return home. And I hope it happens. In the end it is a matter of respect, I have a contract with the club and to reach an agreement. If I have, I really want to. It would be to return home, also as a coach, with a lot of responsibility, but I’m really looking forward to it and looking forward to it ”.

There is already OK between Xavi and Barça: “I am really looking forward to it, I am very excited. I can’t go any further because the clubs have to reach an agreement. I have talked to him Barça and everything is ready. But it now depends on the talks between Al Sadd and Barca. I’m really looking forward to it and looking forward to it ”.

What must be resolved for the operation to be consumed? “I have a contract here and there is a small termination clause. And, from there, it is to agree ”.

Chance of this falling off? “I am very positive, Al Sadd knows my position. It is very clear. And the people of the Barça is here. It is a matter of reaching an agreement. I think it is a matter of hours or maybe days. I am very excited and very eager. Al Sadd knows my position and they agree with being able to reach an agreement ”.

The return of Xavi, Unbeaten, is getting closer and closer.

If nothing strange happens, Teacher he will be the successor to Ronald Koeman.

Undefeated data. Xavi Hernández has won 7 titles in 2 years and 4 months as manager of Al Sadd. Multi-champion in Qatar.

Did you know…? Xavi Hernández has been with Al Sadd since 2015. First, player. Later, coach. It has already been recorded in the history of the Qatari entity.