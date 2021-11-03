Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995

Braves celebrate first World Series in 26 years 1:25

(CNN) – The Atlanta Braves won the World Series for the first time since 1995, defeating the Houston Astros in Game 6 by a score of 7-0 at Minute Maid Park.

Jorge Soler stood out by hitting a three-run homer in the top of the third inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia to give the Braves the lead. Soler’s ball left the ballpark, reminding baseball fans when Albert Pujols threw a similar home run off Astros closer Brad Lidge in the 2005 National League Championship Series at the same stadium.

Soler is the fourth Braves player to hit three home runs in a single World Series, joining Hank Aaron (1957), Lonnie Smith (1991) and Ryan Klesko (1995).

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Freddie Freeman drove in two runs, including a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

This was Atlanta’s first World Series appearance since 1999. It was Houston’s third World Series appearance in the past five seasons.