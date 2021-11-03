AT 35 YEARS OLD WILL CONTINUE DOING STUPIDNESS: Paul Scholes’s harsh criticism against Paul Pogba

Paul Scholes has never denied the talent of Paul Pogba, whom, incidentally, he came to have as a teammate at Manchester United. Yes indeed, The Colorado his true feeling is never saved and, although Pogboom He already has the world champion label, he is a player who, due to his inconsistency, does not end up convincing him.

THE HARD CRITICISM OF PAUL SCHOLES AGAINST POGBA

Following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League, the eleven-time Premier League champion disapproved of the French midfielder’s performance. Considering his performance in Italy, Scholes highly doubts that he will start against Manchester City next weekend.

“I don’t think I’m going to play on Sunday, anyway. I think after Saturday’s game (against Tottenham), Fred and McTominay will be the two starters. It wasn’t good, it was sloppy. ”

Scholsy He thinks that, despite his extensive career, Pogba is a footballer who needs experienced men by his side, people who are constantly challenging him and demanding: “He is a player who… We know him, we have been with him. You need someone talking to you all the time. He needs someone on top of him, someone he totally respects, he needs experienced players behind him.

The undisputed legend of The Reds Devils He maintains that the current 6 of his club will continue to do the same stupid things until he is 35 years old. It is difficult for him to understand that, at his age, he wants to continue showing that he has a lot of technical quality and ability.

How old is Pogba? 28? 29? He is a really experienced player, but he is one of those who reaches 35 years old and it will be exactly the same. He will keep doing stupid things, like stepping on the ball, taking chances, trying to show people how strong and how skilled he is. People know it, they see it all the time ”.

The big mess with Pogba is his loss of concentration: “The biggest problem with Paul is his concentration. It goes away at times. At Juventus, where he was brilliant and was the reason we signed him, he had experience around him, with the Pirlo, the Chiellini, the Buffon. An aggressive coach who was telling him things all the time. He needs that kind of treatment until he is 35 years old. ”

“He’s one of them that will get to 35 and be exactly the same.” “He’ll still be doing the stupid stuff where he’s stud rolling the ball, holding people off, showing how strong and skillful he is.” Paul Scholes lets his feelings be known on Paul Pogba 😤#UCL pic.twitter.com/LMSyLQQyil – Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

Undefeated data. Paul Pogba has played 212 games in his second spell with Manchester United. He is playing his sixth season at the Old Trafford giant after having shone with Juventus.

Do youDid you know…? Paul Pogba has 89 appearances for the French National Team. Recurring headline since 2013. He was already world champion and UEFA Nations League champion.