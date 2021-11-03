Ariana Grande’s attempts to save Mac Miller

Sonia Gupta
Rapper Mac Miller was the couple of Ariana Grande from 2016 to May 2018 and during those two years the singer tried to save him from his drug addiction. But his unconditionality was not enough and since the relationship had become toxic, he decided to end it on good terms.

“We have loved, adored and respected each other from the beginning, even before we met, just because we were fans of each other’s talents,” he said. Ariana Grande to Cosmopolitan magazine. In 2013, before starting their relationship, they did a collaboration on the remix of the song “The Way” and the music video included a kiss, which generated sparks between them.

