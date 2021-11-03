Ariana Grande’s attempts to save Mac Miller

Rapper Mac Miller was the couple of Ariana Grande from 2016 to May 2018 and during those two years the singer tried to save him from his drug addiction. But his unconditionality was not enough and since the relationship had become toxic, he decided to end it on good terms.

“We have loved, adored and respected each other from the beginning, even before we met, just because we were fans of each other’s talents,” he said. Ariana Grande to Cosmopolitan magazine. In 2013, before starting their relationship, they did a collaboration on the remix of the song “The Way” and the music video included a kiss, which generated sparks between them.

Later in 2016 the singer joined Mac Miller for the song and video for “My Favorite Part”, and the attraction at that point was already undeniable. Their first public appearance as a couple was at the MTV Video Music Awards, but they confirmed it on social media on September 6, 2016.

Their relationship was very solid and even he was one of the greatest emotional pillars of Ariana Grande after the night of May 22, 2017, when the attack occurred on her Dangerous Woman Tour at the Manchester Arena. To bring love and support to the English, the singer organized the show “One Love Manchester” in that city where many renowned artists participated, including Miller.

Drug addiction and the death of Mac Miller

It was public knowledge that Mac Miller had problems with drugs and since Ariana Grande met him tried to help him. They quickly became one of the most beloved couples and attended many events together, even being seen at Madonna’s private Oscars party.

But the rapper’s addiction began to get worse and the actress could not tolerate it anymore, because it was becoming a problem for her life. In a friendly way and on very good terms, they put an end to their love and the singer dedicated a few words to her on her social networks: “I can’t wait to continue knowing you and supporting you forever.”

Almost four months after the separation, Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose in the San Fernando Valley, California. The lifeless body was found by his personal assistant and, according to court documents, that night the rapper had asked to be given percocet, a prescription pain reliever containing oxycodone, and they found cocaine and Xanax.

The news devastated Ariana Grande, who at that time was in a relationship with the comedian Pete davidson. The pain was such that the singer separated from her partner and she paid tribute to Miller on his social networks on several occasions, remembering what a good person he was and what he would have liked to be able to help him.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t understand it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad I’m so sad I don’t know what do, “she wrote on Instagram when she heard the news of his passing.

He added: “You were my dearest friend. For so long, above anything else. I am so sorry that I cannot fix or take away your pain. I really wanted to do it. The kindest and sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope be okay now. Rest. ”