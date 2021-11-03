Ariana Grande and Donald Glover rumored to appear on Silk Sonic album – EzAnime.net

Silk Sonic is recruiting a big star for their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Ahead of its release next week, two of the featured guests may have been accidentally revealed. Bootsy Collins, who gave the duo their name and serves as the album’s guest host, posted an Instagram photo of two children dressed up as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak for Halloween.

In his caption, he promoted the album’s release date and tagged Ariana Grande and Donald Glover, fueling rumors that both artists are featured on the project. His caption was later edited and the tags removed, but not before some of his followers noticed.

“So… Bootsy Collins revealed that Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino were on the Silk Sonic album and then they released the legend?” asked a fan, while sharing a screenshot of the original post.

On Friday, Silk Sonic will release their latest single, “Smokin Out the Window,” which follows “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” which became the group’s first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

An Evening with Silk Sonic expires November 12.

