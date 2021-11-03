Apple will use iPad components to make more iPhones in the middle of crisis

Photo : Caitlin McGarry

After what Tim Cook say to CNBC that the chip crisis probably cost you to Apple around 6000 millions of dollars in lost sales, it appears that the company has begun to take more drastic measures to maintain production solid of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, Apple would reduced the production of iPads up to 50% in the last two months to be able to use components originally intended for iPads to manufacture more iPhone 13 .

While the decision to reduce the production of iPads is not something Let Apple take lightly, as iPad sales are up 6.7% this year according to the IDC, Apple would be prioritizing iPhone 13 production due to “stronger demand” forecasts in western markets now that people start traveling more and restrictions regarding covid-19 begin to ease in various countries.

Since iPhone sales come statistically to its maximum shortly after launch (iPhone 13 went on sale late September), Apple is almost certainly trying to maintain a steady supply of new iPhones now that the demand is higher. And since current iPhones and iPads share several basic components, it is easier for Apple to reassign parts of iPad production rather than trying to source new components or reuse parts of other devices such as AirPods or the Apple Watch.

The iPhone is expected 13 scope the 200 million shipments this year, in comparison with 50 million e3 new iPads as well that It’s not hard to see why Apple might want to prioritize producing its most popular phone.

However, Apple could face increased competition for the iPad now that it seems that Google is contemplating a return to the tablet space after the presentation of Android 12L. The delivery dates for new iPads (particularly those with improved storage), including the new iPad mini, They already have been pushed to December.

After from miss $ 6000 million in potential sales in the last trimester, chip shrinkage could cause leaks even older this quarter, covering the holiday shopping season and is typically the better quarter of the year for Manzana.