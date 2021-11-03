Apple renews its loan terminals

Apple arranges iPhone repairs so that customers only go a few hours without it, but there are times when the repairs take longer. For these cases and in some countries, the company offers replacement terminals to customers who do not want to be cut off for too long.

Until now that replacement terminal was an iPhone 8, but MacRumors have been able to find out that starting this week Apple will offer the iPhone XR. It is a model only one year more recent, but it introduces all the changes that the iPhone X brought, starting with Face ID.

Two weeks of margin while you go to find your repaired iPhone

A look at the iPhone loan agreement reveals some details: the iPhone can only be in the hands of the client a maximum of 14 days after the repair is complete, and Apple may decide to replace the terminal for whatever reason. The service, by the way, is free and is included in the price of the iPhone repair.

The change from iPhone 8 to iPhone XR as a loaner iPhone will surely be gradual, depending on the availability of units. In addition to the Apple Store, this service can also be applied to certain authorized resellers.