Apple One Premium is now available in Spain and Mexico

Apple One Premium is Apple’s subscription service that brings together all the company’s services under the same subscription that will land on November 3 in Spain and Mexico. Until now only Apple One was available, but with the arrival of Fitness +, the premium version of the service also arrives.

In essence, Apple One Premium includes everything that we can find in One, but expanding the capabilities and associated services. The most important? Fitness + and 2TB of iCloud storage, Sharable with all family members. The price that brings together all Apple services under the same subscription also rises compared to One and One Familiar, but also the possibilities of the service.

In this way Apple One Premium, which as we say includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness + and 2TB of storage in iCloud, It has a price of € 28.95 / month, including the possibility of sharing it between six family members.

This is all you save with Apple One Premium

If you purchased all the Apple services included in One Premium separately, the total cost would be 44.95 euros, taking into account the current price of separate subscriptions:

Family Apple Music: 14.99 euros / month, 149 pesos / month.

iCloud 2TB: 9.99 euros / month, 179 pesos / month.

Apple TV +: 4.99 euros / month, 69 pesos / month.

Apple Arcade: 4.99 euros / month, 69 pesos / month.

Fitness +: 9.99 euros / month, 179 pesos / month.

Total: 44.95 euros / month, 645 pesos / month.

In total there are 16 euros per month of savings, and taking into account that it can be shared between six family members, the monthly cost of the Apple One Premium subscription per user is 4.8 euros per month, which is a Pretty attractive value considering that it gives access to all Apple services associated with your devices:

The Apple Music family plan– Access to Apple Music on all devices, including Apple devices, consoles or smart speakers, with 90 million songs available and with a separate account for each member of the family.

Apple TV +: all present, past and future content available on Apple’s streaming service, including downloads to watch offline.

Apple arcade, unlimited access to more than 200 titles without advertising or extra purchases, not even in-app. In addition, each One user will have their own separate content.

Apple Fitness +, Apple’s new personalized training service, to be done at home or in the gym, with a wide variety of workouts available, with or without equipment, and with access from any Apple device, including Apple TV to train at home.

iCloud +– Maximum iCloud storage capacity with 2TB for sharing among family members, access to Private Relay and privacy services, unlimited HomeKit Secure Video storage, and full synchronization of all personal data between devices.