Apple One arrives in Mexico and these are its prices

The wait is over, so all fans of Manzana, they can finally know the prices of Apple One in Mexico, all the firm’s services in a single subscription.

It should be said that Manzana decided to expand its business to 17 new markets including Brazil, Austria, France, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Malaysia, Russia, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and of course is, Mexico.

Also, the prices for the new service of the firm founded by Steve Jobs, range from 165 pesos per month in the individual option, to 395 pesos per month in its family version.

What is Apple One?

For those who do not know, Apple One Premium is a service from the Cupertino firm that includes everything available in One, but expanding the capacities and associated services, the most prominent being Fitness + and 2TB of iCloud storage, which can be shared with all family members.

Apple One pricing

Individual Package

Apple Music, Apple Tv +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + with 50 Gb. 165 pesos per month.

Family Pack

Apple music, Apple Tv +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + with 200 GB. 229 pesos per month.

Premium Package (6 users)

Apple music, Apple Tv +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + with 2 TB + Fitness +. 395 pesos per month.

It should be noted that one of the services that do not appear in these subscriptions is Apple News, which is present in other regions such as the United States.

Apple Music Family Plan

This plan includes Apple Music on all devices, including Manzana, consoles or smart speakers, with a library of 90 million songs and a separate account for each member of the family.

Apple TV +

It has all the current, previous and future content of the platform, in addition to including downloads to view offline.

Apple arcade

Includes unlimited access to more than 200 games without ads or extra or in-app purchases. Similarly, each One user will have their own separate content.

Apple Fitness +

This service has a wide variety of trainings for users of Manzana, with or without material, and with access from any device of the firm, including Apple tv so you can do your workouts in the comfort of your home.

iCloud +

Without a doubt, one of the most remarkable features, since its maximum storage capacity in iCloud is 2TB to share among your family members, as well as access to Private Relay and privacy services, along with unlimited HomeKit storage Secure Video.

How to subscribe to Apple Premium?

For those who wish to purchase one of these subscriptions, they should know that they have several options to do so.

The first one is through iPhone that has the operating system ios 14, a Mac with masOS Big Sur or a iPad with iPadOS 14.

In any of these devices, you must go to Settings / Account / Manage Subscriptions.

Once there, you can select the plan that is to your liking. An important fact to know is that the first time you subscribe, you will have a free trial month.

