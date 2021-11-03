Apple Fitness +, the inclusive exercise program

Another key point about inclusivity is that thanks to Apple’s experts on inclusivity, they realized that it was important to include sign languages, not to translate the entire video, but to give welcome and motivational messages during training.

Motivation is another important point of this service, “we found that metrics can provide motivation and inspiration and make you part of the experience more than just watching a typical exercise video where there is no connection. For us it does have to do with metrics, but understood as motivation, “says Apple’s vice president.

Some of this motivation can be shared with the new SharePlay feature, where users can share their workout with up to 32 people who are also Apple Fitness + subscribers. In this training you can do competitions and feel the satisfaction of closing the activity rings before others.

With the SharePlay feature, subscribers to this service can connect to exercise together.

Blahnik, who joined Apple in 2013, has extensive experience in the fitness industry having worked at companies such as Nike. In addition, it joined the technology company to create one of its flagship products, the Apple Watch. By mid-2021 alone, this smartwatch had already sold 100 million units worldwide, according to consultancy Strategy Analytics.

About the creation of this service, Blahnik tells us that for its development they hired people who not only had experience in the world of physical conditioning, but also from other industries related to sports and technology. “What makes Apple very special is that we are creating experiences that we all want to use and while we look at them through the lens of experience, we also want to look at it through the vision of our users and we are really just trying to build that piece. collaboration and experiences that we know people want to use every day, ”he says.

Among the experiences provided by Apple Fitness + there are more than 500 types of workouts in the library, including specific programs for beginners, pregnant women, people over 60 years old. There are also small moments of meditation to finish the workouts or for the day to day or a program called “Time to walk” or “Moment to walk”, in which some influential characters ranging from Naomi Campbell, Camila Cabello to the singer Sam Mendes, to create an audio-only experience with stories and music to accompany users in this activity. Be careful, for now all trainings have audio in English but can be subtitled into Spanish.