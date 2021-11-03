App of “The Squid Game” distributes “Joker” virus, see what it is

App of “The Squid Game” transmits virus “Joker”. Photo: Internet.

There is an application of the popular series “The squid game” available for Android that distributes the malicious virus known as “Joker”.

Lukas Stefanko, a researcher at the IT security company ESET, confirmed the existence of this application called “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD”, which promises a great collection of wallpapers about this Netflix series.

The ultimate goal of this app is for users to download the Trojan called “Joker” on your devices.

The discovery of the malicious app was made by the Twitter user named Red-ind, who shared this information.

Before the alert issued by these specialists, Google eliminated the app from its official Play Store, however, it already had more than five thousand downloads.

According to Stefanko’s findings, downloading this Trojan will likely result in subscription to premium SMS services or the display of malicious or fraudulent advertising on the victim’s phone.

There are more than 200 applications related to “The Squid Game” on Google Play

Lukas Stefanko also reported that there are more than 200 applications available on Google Play related to the series “The Squid Game” and the one with the most downloads registers more than one million installations in just 10 days.

“It seems that the popularity of the series represents a great opportunity to make money through apps that display advertising,” said Stefanko.

Over 200 #SquidGame related apps are available on Google Play Seems like a great opportunity to make money on in-app ads from one of the most popular TV show without official game.

The most downloaded of them reached 1M installs in 10 days. Its game play is not that well handled pic.twitter.com/gCOYXXaVHY – Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021

As for the “Joker” malware distributed through this “Squid Game” wallpaper application, it is one of the most active malware families in the Android ecosystem that gained popularity in 2017 by infecting many users by hiding within applications.

According to researchers from the cybersecurity company Quick Heal Security Lab, the “Joker” virus You can access text messages, contacts, and other cell phone information, allowing you to subscribe to websites that offer paid services.

With this, users can be surprised at the end of the month and see unknown charges on their bank account.