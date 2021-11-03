Anya Taylor-Joy and the terror of ‘Antlers’ are measured in US cinemas

“Last Night in Soho”, which is the new film by Anya Taylor-Joy, and the terror of “Antlers” will be measured this weekend in theaters in the United States.

While waiting for “Eternals”, the new Marvel blockbuster, to land on the billboard on November 5, US cinemas are facing a fairly quiet Halloween weekend and without great news that will sweep in ticket office.

On the one hand there is “Last Night in Soho”, a film by Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”, 2017) and starring Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith and the actress of Hispanic descent Anya Taylor-Joy.

This film centers on a young woman who mysteriously finds a way to travel back in time to the 60s, but she will soon discover that there is something very dark about this nostalgic adventure.

“Last Night in Soho” consolidates the unstoppable upward trajectory of Anya Taylor-Joy, who triumphed last year with the limited series (miniseries) “The Queen’s Gambit.”

He has some very succulent projects on the horizon such as a “remake” of “Nosferatu”, the movie “The Northman” with Nicole Kidman, or the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015).

The other outstanding premiere of the weekend is “Antlers”, a horror title signed by director Scott Cooper (“Black Mass”, 2015) and whose producers include the Mexican Guillermo del Toro.

Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons are the protagonists of this horror story set in a rural area and in which a child establishes a chilling connection with a mythological monster.

As for limited releases (films with a more modest distribution and only shown in major US markets), films like “The Souvenir: Part II” with Tilda Swinton will hit the big screen this weekend. leading the cast or “A Mouthful of Air” starring Amanda Seyfried.