Antonio Conte can give an assistance to FC Barcelona

Antonio Conte is, above all things, a coach who likes to be in control of the teams he manages. The Italian regularly achieves the objectives that are imposed on him, having won a A series with Inter Milan and a Premier League with Chelsea.

Now at Tottenham the Pullés have a lot of work ahead of him. After 10 days, the whole spur ranks ninth in the table, with 15 points, a league start similar to that of Mauricio Pochettino last year and third in Conference league, a competition that they should be dominating, seeing the quality of the rival teams.

Domino effect in the market

In that sense, Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte are two men who understand each other well. In this way, the English team will put the meat on the grill to take over the services of Franck Kessié from Tottenham, further separating Tanguy Ndombélé from the discipline spur.

As reported Sport, the French midfielder is valued in the sports area of ​​FC Barcelona to improve the spinal cord, only as a loan, due to the fragile economic situation that the club is going through. Barça includes other players such as Denis Zakaria, from Borussia Monchengladbach, Kessié himself from AC Milan or Boubacar Camara from Olympique de Marseille as zero-cost options in the summer of 2022.