Annoying calls? So you can block them on your smartphone from IOS and Android

We have all suffered from those annoying calls from people who want to sell us a product or service, or calls from banks that try to sell you a service. Of course, you cannot miss someone who only gave your number by “mistake” and now they want to charge you what the other person did not pay.

To avoid these annoying situations, the best thing you can do is block calls from those numbers. Avoid getting angry and wasting time with these interruptions, we explain how to block calls from your cell phone either Android or iOS.

How to block unwanted calls from iOS?

If you have an iPhone, follow the instructions below to block incoming calls:

Open the Phone app. Where you can call, view the call log and enter your voicemail. Select the “Recent Calls” option. Locate the number you want to block and click on the information icon that comes to the right. Swipe to the bottom of the menu. There you will find an option in red that says “Block this contact”. The system will ask you if you are sure that you no longer wish to receive calls or messages from that number. Select “Block Contact” again, and you’re done. If for any reason you made a mistake, you can unblock the number by following the steps above. Just instead of clicking “Block this contact”, choose “Unblock this contact”.

How to block unwanted calls from Android?

Android offers several options to block incoming calls, depending on the model of your smartphone.

Click on the Phone icon, where you press to dial. Select the number you want to block. Once inside, click on “History” or “Detail”. There, click on the three points that can appear above or below your screen. Choose “Block” or “Add to Blacklist.” To see the numbers you have blocked, go back to the main Phone screen, then click on the three dots in the upper right corner. There go to “Settings” or “Filter”. Select “Blocked Numbers” or “Black List”. Here you can also unlock.

JM