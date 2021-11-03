Anne Hathaway’s radical change of look

Anne Hathaway can boast of having one of the busiest work schedules in Hollywood. In recent months the actress has recorded the series ‘WeCrashed’ with Jared Leto and has yet to start recording ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’, ‘The Idea of ​​You’ and the film ‘Sesame Street’.

This week the protagonist of ‘Princess by surprise’ has been seen, after a long time without appearing in public, with a surprising change of look with which she has said goodbye to her long brown hair. Hathaway has started filming ‘Armageddon Time’ in New York with a remarkable physical change that has already revolutionized social networks.

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘Armageddon Time’ in Queens GTRES

The actress has released a layered hairstyle that is a hybrid between ‘pixie’ and ‘bob’ cuts and that could become one of the hair trends next year. Anne has left speechless with a much shorter hair with a very retro style reminiscent of the hairstyles that were worn in the eighties, with her degraded hair with waves and with some front locks, a little longer, that stylize her face.

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘Armageddon Time’ in Queens GTRES

This is not the first time that the protagonist of ‘The devil wears Prada’ changes her hairstyle due to script requirements. When she filmed ‘Les Miserables’ in 2010, she already struck with a flattering ‘pixie’ cut that she was delighted with and that she wore for several months after finishing the recording.

Anne Hathaway with a ‘pixie’ cut in 2012 GTRES

However, it is unknown if this time the actress has really cut her hair or if it is a wig, an option that many of the actresses resort to to temporarily transform their appearance without the need to go through the scissors.

A look that has nothing to do with the one he will wear in the ‘WeCrashed’ series that Apple TV + will premiere next year. During the shoot, Anne has worn the fringe that is a trend this fall, the ‘curtain fringe’, the open fringe that favors all types of faces and that she wears with long hair with waves. She has also been seen wearing a blonde wig with straight, ‘midi’ bangs reminiscent of Julia Roberts’ character in ‘Pretty Woman’.