Anne Hathaway is Rebekah Neumann on WeCrashed: 3 facts to understand her look

Anne Hathaway has definitely stepped into the shoes of Rebekah Neumann for WeCrashed Apple TV +. The film project chronicles the human failure of her husband Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto), founder of the start-up WeWork, born in 2010 after the Great Recession thanks to a generous donation from her parents on the occasion of their wedding. The television miniseries chronicles the rise and fall of the new company before the cameras of Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, following the successful podcast We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed. Photo: Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Already this summer they have glimpsed the first pictures of Anne Hathaway on set, showing her with a look in the style of the 70s with a particular reference to fashion New ageHere we explain the styling choices through three trivia we discovered about Rebekah Neumann (because there is a deep connection between her story, her inner guru, and her aesthetics).

Did you know that Rebekah Neumann is Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin?

Before taking her husband’s last name, Neumann, Rebekah is Paltrow, Gwyneth Paltrow’s first cousin. His father, Bob, is the brother of the late Bruce Paltrow, who in turn was the father of the well-known actress from Shakespeare in Love.

From aspiring actress to Jivamukti yoga instructor

Raised in comfort – we have already said that her parents gave her a generous sum of money to found WeWork – Rebekah studied economics and Buddhism at Cornell and, after graduation, worked temporarily at Smith Barney, before trying to succeed on the big screen. (his most important role was in the short film Awake, with Rosario Dawson). However, when she realizes that this is not her path, as she expected, she decides to become a yoga instructor, embracing the Jivamukti discipline. Soon after, she met Israeli businessman Adam Neumann through a mutual friend.

Spiritual intuition

There is a fact that has determined Rebekah Neumann’s choices: the positive energy she feels and perceives when she meets a person. He has stated on several occasions that he knew immediately that Adam was his soul mate, despite his “looking thin and shaky due to many cigarettes smokedHis spirituality has been cultivated over the years, transforming it from interest to practice (recalls the trip to India and the approach to Kabbalah). The continuous search for a spiritual lifestyle resurfaced in his relational and work choices. : It seems that she was guided by perception.Some call it intuition, she calls it positive energy.

Adam and Rebekah Neumann Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images Adam and Rebekah Neumann Photo: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Anna Hathaway in 70s New Age flair as Rebekah Neumann

All this explains to us why Anne Hathaway, on the set of WeCrashed, has a style reminiscent of fashion New age, sophisticated in its details and only seemingly relaxed. The looks reflect the spirituality and mysticism that animates and guides the protagonists.

Let’s start with the first revealed looks: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are on a beach, dressed completely in white, the color of purity. They are ultra relaxed: she is wearing a shirt dress, he is wearing white jeans with a raw yarn sweater, they look like the mentors of the business, united by a deep Connection.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in WeCrashed from Appe TV +. Photo: James Devaney / Getty Images

In the looks of Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed there is no lack of constant references to the 70s, a decade that showed special interest in the doctrine New age, through the teachings of the American “spiritual” philosopher David Spangler. On set, the actress wears ultra-light kaftans, floral maxi dresses, suede jackets and multi-colored cardigans. There is also a darker side to the look with cowboy boots.

Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed Photo: James Devaney / Getty Images Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed Photo: James Devaney / Getty Images Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed. Photo: James Devaney / Getty Images Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed. Photo: Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Article originally published in Vogue Italia, vogue.it