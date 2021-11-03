Angelina Jolie has the ideal looks for halftime

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
29

Angelina Jolie has the ideal tips for halftime, when we look for outfits that do not make us feel cold or hot. We were inspired by the actress to show you basic tips that you should put into practice both in spring and in autumn.

In times of transition we need specific pieces, such as light sweaters, jackets or dresses with three-quarter sleeves. Angelina Jolie he knows it and implements it perfectly.

