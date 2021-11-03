Angelina Jolie has the ideal looks for halftime

Angelina Jolie has the ideal tips for halftime, when we look for outfits that do not make us feel cold or hot. We were inspired by the actress to show you basic tips that you should put into practice both in spring and in autumn.

In times of transition we need specific pieces, such as light sweaters, jackets or dresses with three-quarter sleeves. Angelina Jolie he knows it and implements it perfectly.

Tunic dress

Angelina Jolie wears this tunic dress all season. Photo: Telva.

The tunic dress is a favorite of Angelina Jolie and he wears it every time he can. This time he opted for one in gray with a V neckline, wide sleeves and fringes at the bottom of the piece.

Angelina combined them with brown sandals, but if it’s cool you can also opt for boots or slippers.

Flattering pants

The pants you need are definitely Angelina Jolie’s. Photo: Elle.

These beige pants from Angelina Jolie They are the most flattering, thanks to their form fitted at the waist and wide at the legs, which give you that hourglass figure and also add more height.

The actress shows that if you wear pants like this you can wear a basic shirt in a neutral color like white and nude stilettos and look mega cool. You can also add a blazer and turn it into a more formal look, ideal for a meeting or office day.

Midi skirt

Midi skirts are a great option for this season. Photo: Telva.

These skirts are not common in the style of Angelina Jolie, but it definitely brings them to perfection. The actress decided to combine a pleated gray A-line midi skirt with a simple white T-shirt and nude stilettos, just like the previous look. An outfit that you can wear with sandals or slippers.

Angelina Jolie has the perfect outfits for this season so that you are comfortable and look super chic.