Angelina Jolie confesses that she sees Salma Hayek as a sister

Despite belonging to the middle of the show, practically since he was born, Angelina Jolie He recognizes that he has very few friends within the industry, so he treasures all the stalwarts he has met throughout his career. In that sense, his latest project The Eternals, where his path crossed that of the Mexican, Salma Hayek who after filming the movie became one of her best friends. According to Jolie, The relationship with the Veracruz woman is very close, which is why, this year, she was one of the most special guests at Hayek’s birthday who showed him one of the most special traditions in our country during a celebration like this: La mordida. During an interview with Windowing, Angelina gave several details of her relationship with the protagonist of Frida.

During a conversation with Linet Puente, Angelina Jolie acknowledged that this project left her who has become her best friend: “I love Salma, I can go with Salma forever. It is one of the greatest gifts this movie gave me. We’ve been in this business together for a long time and we haven’t really met, because I’m not very social and we never spend time together. And now we are friends and we are very close, she is my sister, I love her and she is bright, kind and wonderful ”, acknowledged the actress who also spoke of Salma’s birthday.

Although we saw her very funny, on September 2, during the intimate celebration that Salma Hayek enjoyed for her 55th birthday, Angelina confessed that it was difficult to throw her friend on the cake, she even considered that she will have to allow Hayek to do the same to her on birthdays, next year: “Yes, I was there, you have very unusual traditions in Mexico”he said with a laugh. Jolie confessed that she had almost no force when it came to throwing it on the cake: “It was a very gentle nudge. Yes, to be honest, for me, it was a bit difficult, but now I feel like I owe it back to him for my birthday, so he’s going to have to figure it out “he commented.

On this subject, last month Salma Hayek spoke she told Jimmy Kimmel How he had no intention of celebrating this year, because he was working, but a group of friends, including Angelina, gathered at his house to accompany him on this special day: “Ok, there was no party, all the people who were there were cast. I said I didn’t want a birthday party this year, I had to work all day, 25 people showed up anywayAlthough I told them there was no celebration, they thought I was going to feel alone, since it is the first birthday that I celebrate without my family. Suddenly there were 25 people in my house so I had to ask them to bring something to drink, thank God, there was a cake that my agent had brought “, said Hayek who revealed that the dynamics of the bite was a surprise for Angelina: “We told her that I was going to bite the cake and that the tradition was to push the person, but she said, ‘No, no, I can’t do that'”, although he ended up participating.

The arrival of the film The Eternals to the small screen has become a sensation in networks, not only because of the film, but because during several events around this premiere Angelina went to the red carpet accompanied by her children who caused a sensation . Regarding her position regarding the exposure of the boys to the media, Angelica explained: “Regarding them being in the public eye, I think the most important thing is that they have a real and balanced life, and they are in the spotlight for a few minutes every year it is just a very small part of their life and I think they see it as they are. supporting his momThey are there as a family and they enjoy the movies. They don’t take it seriously as if it is important in a different way, because they know what is important in the world, ”he commented.





