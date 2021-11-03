Andrew Garfield says playing Spider-Man was ‘beautiful’ because he met his ex Emma Stone

Remembering his time as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield he can only think of the “beautiful” moments that the famous movies left him.

The 38-year-old actor played the iconic superhero in “The Amazing Spider-Man” from 2012 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2”From 2014, where he met and fell in love with his now ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

While Garfield was briefly disillusioned with the world of blockbusters after his stint, he sees the experience differently now.

“It was beautiful,” she told Variety magazine in a recent interview. “I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. “

Garfield, who will be the next protagonist of the Netflix musical film “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, He also talked about having “karma” with Amy Pascal, the then head of Sony Pictures, whom he called “a mother figure.”

“We fought, but in the end, we loved each other on a deep level,” he said. “We tried to get in the middle as much as we could in terms of why she wanted to play this role and what her needs were as the studio director.”

Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of the superhero movie before breaking up in 2015. Since then, the duo have remained friendly and Garfield even gave her a standing ovation when the actress won her first World Cup. Gold in 2017.

“I’m her biggest fan as an artist. I’m constantly inspired by her work. I’m constantly inspired by how she handles and supports herself,” Garfield said on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast a few days after the awards show. . “So for me it has been a blessing to be able to see her success and see her flourish as the actress that she is. We care a lot for each other, and that is a fact, that is unconditional,” Garfield continued on the Vanity podcast. Fair. “There is so much love between us and so much respect … It has also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It is just a beautiful thing.”

On the other hand, a small clip was recently leaked on social networks in which Andrew is supposedly seen on the set of the new movie of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” disguised as the character so there have been thousands of rumors that the actor could appear in the next film alongside Tobey Maguire, who also played the character in his first generation.