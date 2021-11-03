Amber Heard shares her return to the theater with her fans

The global pandemic put the arts world on hiatus. Cinemas, theaters and all productions were hopelessly stopped with million-dollar losses that still cannot be repaired. Little by little, and despite the new and dangerous variant, options have been found that are the closest to normality. The filming was committed to following strict protocols and the spaces were opened with certain limitations. Long-awaited films such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, managed to move on so as not to delay their release. Now Amber Heard, protagonist of the sequel to Aquaman – 73% decided to share their return to the theater and show another aspect that is becoming more and more normal.

In many ways, and despite the movies she has in her long career, Heard will always be known as Johnny Depp’s ex, and not in a good way. The Stand actress – 80% have been fighting Depp publicly for years over allegations of abuse within marriage. Months ago, the interpreter won a small battle when Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun leaned in her favor, but it is now known that the actor may proceed for another lawsuit directed directly at her. The public is very divided, some believe that Depp tells the truth that Heard was the violent part, while others support the actress and some more consider that both were toxic and what happened is a consequence of that.

Either way, Heard is one of the public figures who attract the most attention, especially since she knows very well how to retain it. After all the trouble with the trial, the actress made it known that she became a mother and published a first image of her daughter. In addition, while Depp has made statements about the upcoming trial and how Hollywood censored it, Heard has dedicated himself to showing on his social networks the work he does to get into the role of Mera. She cares very little about what people think and each new post generates thousands of views and comments from both ends.

Now, Amber heard decided to share her return to the theater with a couple of images where she looks very happy and posing with the poster of the play in question. It seems the function was 2:22: A Ghost Story, a work written by Danny robins and directed by Matthew dunster, where the also singer Lily allen makes an appearance. This horror-melodrama story received rave reviews and runs through October.

Heard posted:

What a great feeling to be back in the theater again!

Although the actress has more than 4 million followers, she has limited comments, probably to avoid criticism and attacks against her person, so it is impossible to know what her fans think about these photos. Various figures have taken positions in the face of the pandemic, the vaccine and the need to return to cinemas and theaters. For example, actors like Sean Penn and Jennifer Aniston have confirmed that they have zero tolerance for those who do not get the vaccine, especially when it comes to a film set where the crew and the talent work together for hours.

Similarly, several television series added the theme of the pandemic to give a new vision on the matter. Sure, in medicine series like Grey’s Anatomy – 100% or The Good Doctor – 100% it is very natural to talk about the virus and its consequences with stories that even serve as prevention for the viewer. But it also works for other plots, like in the second season of Modern Love – 80% or the last season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – 83%.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to use their social networks to publicize their opinions or their positions on the pandemic. In fact, some see it as a good thing to ensure that the public follows directions. In addition, it is a way of showing that, little by little, you can return to certain recreational activities, but very necessary. A clear example is the movement that has occurred in networks for the return to cinemas, especially now that titles such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, no time to die – 83% and Eternals – 58% will not change their release dates. In this context, Heard’s post feels a bit like a relief.

