Amber Heard could be sentenced to 14 years in prison for dog trafficking in Australia – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, who still has a pending trial in the USA For defamation, she is once again in trouble and not precisely because of the events of her failed marriage, since a case that was considered closed was recently reopened, but new evidence could lead to the actress from Aquaman.

As reported by the British newspaper, Daily planet, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, is reopening an old Amber Heard case from 2015, in which, she broke the law by passing her pet dogs on a private jet without proper permission. So immediately, it was considered animal trafficking. The actress, by then, pleaded guilty and apologized.

However, new information has come to light regarding the 2015 case, where the Australian Department of the Environment, has asked for help from FBI to contact possible witnesses in the case and to the surprise of many, a former administrator of Johnny Depp, Kevin Murphy, commented that he was forced to give false testimony consistent with Heard’s version:

“ I also explained to the Mrs. Heard repeatedly the fact that attempting to bring the dogs to Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very severe penalties, including euthanasia of the dogs. When I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with this, Ms. Heard said, “Well, I want your help on this… I don’t want you to have a problem with your work.” It became very apparent that Ms Heard was threatening my job stability unless I cooperated in providing a statement supporting her false version of Australian procedures. Because of this, I felt extreme pressure to cooperate, despite knowing that this would imply being false. “



Mr. Kevin, 59, added that at the time the mr depp and Mrs. Heard separated in 2016, she immediately sought legal advice to retract her affidavit in Australia, but in view of the high costs that this had, I did not continue with the process.

At the moment, the investigations into the case are progressing quite quickly and Amber Heard could be charged with perjury or bribery of perjury for a false statement to be made and if she is guilty of the aforementioned charges, the actress could face a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

