Amazon’s horror movie about the pandemic

Almost two years have passed since a word that would forever revolutionize our existence came into our lives: COVID-19 became the first great pandemic of the 21st century. About 250 million people have been infected worldwide by this coronavirus and, of them, 5 million have died.

Until the arrival of mass vaccination, the truth is that all societies lived in a state halfway between horror movie and apocalyptic movie that was minimally appeased with confinement, social distance, masks, hydroalcoholic gel …

The scriptwriters have taken advantage of the experience to work on ideas for drama, romance -as happened in an episode of ‘Modern Love T2’- and, of course, terror, as we can see in the film just released by Amazon Prime Video, ‘Stay at home’, a thriller about confinement produced by Diamond Films.

The movie is Directed by Will Wernick (‘Scape Room’), and starring Alisa Allapach (‘Kingdom’), Adwin Brown (‘You’), Jocelyn Hudon (‘The Strain’), Dan J. Johnson (‘Big Fork’), Michael Kupisk (‘Middleground’), Emma Lahana ( ‘Cloak and dagger’) and Daniel Robaire (‘Modern Family’).

According to the official synopsis, “In 2022, the coronavirus pandemic has created massive chaos in Los Angeles and turned the city into a police state. To escape this harsh reality, a group of friends come together to celebrate an online party full of music, alcohol, games and drugs. But what starts out as a fun afternoon with friends ends up terribly wrong. “

The first thing you have to think about is if you want to escape the terrible state of things by watching a movie about … the terrible state of things. Do you think it’s OK? So go ahead. You have to prepare thoroughly because the first thing that appears is a video of Trump at a press conference talking lying about COVID.

The timeline takes us to 2022, the year in which coronavirus continues to exist due to the spread of multiple strains of the virus. Tens of millions of Americans have died and civilization is a police state with checkpoints and curfews, making it mandatory to stay home.

Families and friends continue to see each other on Zoom. So Jen (Jocelyn Hudon) and Harper (Alisa Allapach) connect to chat. Jen tells him a secret: She is pregnant but her boyfriend, Evan (Evan J. Johnson), doesn’t know it yet. Evan joins in. Then his other friends join: Liam (Daniel Robaire) and Ben (Adwin Brown), who are a couple, and Oliver (Michael Kupisk) and Mia (Emma Lahana) another couple.

It’s Evan’s birthday; They have met by video call to have a drink and consume the ecstasy that Oliver has sent to all of them by mail. What do you do while the ‘package’ arrives? Play Pictionary. But … wasn’t this a horror movie? Will the argument start at some point? When Evan and Jen fight.

Things are going weak, yes, but not as much as that infamous film with overtones of ‘COVID thriller’, ‘Immune’. We are left, before with this one that we are reviewing, with ‘Confined’, the entertaining film with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It is not very new to make a movie about the group of friends in quarantine.

We run into some crazy situations, like handling the camera in any way, uploading impossible cameras, contrived shots, unconvincing ideas. The movie takes place in real time, but we tell you from now on that, either you are a fan of the ‘COVID horror’ genre or better take that game of Pictionary.

