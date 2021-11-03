Amanda Seyfried thanks Brad Pitt for correctly pronouncing her name at the Oscars

For her performance in many films and series such as ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Bad Girls’, ‘Les Miserables’, Amanda seyfried She is a well-known actress for many years.

Now Amanda was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the film. ‘Mank’, but finally he could not take it, the actress was the winner Yuh-jung youn for the movie ‘Minari. Family history’.

The actor Brad Pitt he was in charge of delivering the gold statuette. But before awarding the award, he gave a little speech that made everyone laugh.

The actor talked about Amanda Seyfried and explained that she was 10 years old when Baz Luhrmann directed ‘Romeo + Juliet’, an adaptation of the classic starring Leonardo DiCaprio that fell in love with Amanda.

“For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of ‘Romeo + Juliet’, Leo’s version”, clarified the actor before adding: “Amanda, for me too“, he affirmed laughing.

Now the actress has published a video on her official Instagram account thanking the actor for the correct pronunciation of his surname. “Correct pronunciation of ‘Seyfried’ by Brad Pitt, thank you”, is the text that accompanies a small video of the actor mentioning his name and surname at the ceremony.

Many people probably think that Amanda’s last name is pronounced ‘Say-freed’ or ‘Say-frid’, but that is not how it is said correctly.

‘Sigh-frid’ it’s how it’s actually pronounced, and the actor said it correctly when I was advertising the category.

The funny and emotional moment that Brad Pitt lived when presenting the award to Yuh-Jung Youn

“Mr. Pitt, nice to meet you. Wow … where have you been during the shoot?”, This is how Yuh-Jung Youn began his speech after collecting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The actress did not have any kind of shame to compliment to the actor. So much so that the actress revolutionized the networks social with her compliments to the actor, making many followers feel identified with her when she is in front of the Hollywood star.

But just as she was giving her speech thanking her for the recognition she had been given, an emotional Brad Pitt could be seen with tears in his eyes. This gesture only increased the love and admiration that fans have for the actor.

