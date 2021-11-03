Alleged cryptocurrency scam was promoted by famous eSports players

Members of the famous team of electronic sports (eSports) Faze Clan, were accused of participating in an alleged scam of pump and dump, using the Save the Kids (KIDS) charity token, supposedly linked to the NGO Save the Children, which was not the case.

The discovery was made by the youtuber Coffeezilla. Through his channel on the video platform, he recently announced that Faze Clan members Kay, Jarvis, Nikan and Teeqo, using their fame, made videos promoting the cryptocurrency on their social networks.

The promotion was made prior to the launch of the cryptocurrency and, when their price went up, they withdrew from the project and even deleted tweets that hinted at the help they were supposed to do to children, according to Coffeezilla. The gamers hoped to raise $ 1 million.

As evidenced by CoinMarketCap, the token was listed on that platform on June 8 with a price of USD 0.003. On the 9th of the same month, it reached its highest price of USD 0.004. Currently, the crypto asset is valued at $ 0.001.

Within a few hours of being listed on CoinMarketCap, the price of the KIDS token reached its maximum price and then fell. Source: CoinMarketCap

“The activities of his wallet revealed that they had timed its liquidation in the market”, wrote the Twitter user identified as @abcd_nahi_abid.

Faze Clan is one of the most famous professional e-sports and entertainment organizations in the world. Its members are recognized for their skills in video games such as Call of Duty.

The fame of his players, such as Faze Kay, makes him the possessor of 6 million followers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram, which makes him known in the gamer community worldwide.

What is the Save the Kids token?

Save the Kids is a BEP-20 token, standard of the Binance Smart Chain and can be purchased on PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized exchange on that network.

As with many new projects, the token does not show a market capitalization, as well as the circulating supply and only indicate that it has a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 KIDS.

“With this token, [según se promocionaba] Wealth is redistributed to both holders and charities, but actually the profits were taken by these guys, ”Coffeezilla said.

Save the Kids website is down

Charity tokens (charity tokens), have become very popular, because promote good causes, although most are Ponzi schemessays Coffeezilla.

Currently the Token website is down for maintenance, so there is no further information on the cryptoasset. However, the creators of the cryptocurrency, left in the description of CoinMarketCap, that they aimed to donate the proceeds to Binance Lunch for Children, an initiative of the exchange that feeds children in schools in Africa.

Others influencers who participated in the promotion of the cryptocurrency, were Instagram model Sommer Ray and internet celebrity Ricegum.

The reaction in the networks did not wait

Upon discovery of the apparent scam, the Faze Clan team, was completely detached of the actions of its members and Kay was expelled, while Jarvis, Nikan and Teeqo were suspended.

“Faze Clan had absolutely no involvement in our members’ activity in the cryptocurrency space, and we strongly condemn their recent behavior,” explained the team On twitter.

For his part, one of those involved in the event, known as Faze Kay, was the only one to show regret in his twitter account.

“I want everyone to know that I had no bad intentions to promote any cryptocurrency. I honestly and naively thought that we all had a chance to win, which is not the case. I didn’t go over any of this with my team at FaZe and now I know I should have done it ”, wrote the famous gamer.

Following Kay’s displays of regret, Twitter users such as the aforementioned @abcd_nahi_abid, they stepped out of those statements. Beware of crypto influencers like @FaZeKay. Any type of fraudulent transaction on the blockchain can be exposed, since it is an open ledger for all to see, “he said.

According to the tweeter, this It is not the first time that Kay has been involved in this type of alleged scams and considers that the apology “half will not do any good to anyone.”

Youtuber Joel Morris issued a statement in which indicates that he was also a victim of what happened. “I did not know that the project existed 2 hours before its launch. Because it was down 50% of its value in 2 minutes, I panicked and started selling parts of my tokens to avoid losing money, “he explained.

Morris assures that could see “huge sell orders” that in his opinion the people who had promoted the token could have done.

Cryptocurrency scams the order of the day

Cryptocurrency scams are found daily on the internet. In many of the cases also they use the image of famous people, as is the case with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk.

Recently, CryptoNews reported that following Musk’s appearance on the Saturday Night Live (SNL) program, scammers took advantage of several verified Twitter accounts in which they promoted fake gifts, managing to steal USD 100,000 in cryptocurrencies.