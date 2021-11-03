All the implications of the new strategic alliance between Microsoft and SEGA – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting news of collaboration within the video game industry. This has been shared this morning and focuses on two of the most prominent companies in the market.

Specifically, they have been SEGA and Microsoft who have announced a strategic collaboration. The goal is for SEGA to be able to produce “large-scale global games in a next-generation development environment built on the cloud platform. Azure of Microsoft as part of SEGA’s medium and long-term strategy, allowing it to advance its Super Game initiative to develop new and innovative titles focused on terms such as global, online, community and IP usage.

Along with this, they share that they have already established the bases of this alliance with the intention of “building more technological evolutions through mutual cooperation, with areas such as ‘network infrastructure and communication tools necessary for global online services’ being a key priority.” They add that in this way they also seek joint diversification.

We leave you with the statement issued:

“With the world now more connected than ever after the widespread deployment of 5G and cloud services in recent years, consumers can more easily enjoy high-quality entertainment content at any time,” SEGA shares in a press release . “Within this highly connected environment, the ecosystem surrounding the games industry continues to evolve and expand as more sophisticated tools and technologies become available. As such, video games continue to grow as an important medium for gamers globally, with access to a wide range of increasingly diverse and affordable gaming experiences and communities. This proposed alliance represents SEGA looking to the future and working with Microsoft to anticipate these trends as they accelerate even further in the future, the goal is to streamline development processes and continue to deliver high-quality experiences to gamers using the Azure cloud technologies ”.

What do you think? We will be attentive to see what projects arise from this agreement.

Source.