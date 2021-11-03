All about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s bromance: from the beginnings of their friendship to ‘The Last Duel’

On Special bodies we like a good sauce from time to time and this time we called again Juan Sanguino so you can tell us all the news about Hollywood news.

Taking advantage of the premiere of The last duel, the last movie of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon –Where they put a spicy scene that they have finally eliminated–, our collaborator has told us about the cinema’s most established bromance.

The story of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck has had “a lot of buzz about its nature,” explained Sanguino. Both of them they are friends from the neighborhood, from Boston, and they met when Matt Damon was about to be beaten and Affleck appeared and defended him. From there, they became friends forever.

However, this beginning of their friendship generated a very strange dynamic in their relationship: “Matt Damon is the one with problems and Ben Affleck is the one who helps him, the tough guy “, has detailed, ensuring this relationship” is more exciting than his films. “

The university also meant the creation of a new dynamic: “They both enrolled in Harvard, Matt Damon was accepted, but Ben Affleck was not accepted.” From this point on, the Pearl Harbor actor began to have a complex, because he saw that he never went as far as his friend.

He rose to fame with his first script

This sensation was the one that invited them to write their first script, that of The unstoppable Will Hunting, with which they ended up winning an Oscar, becoming the youngest to achieve it.

However, the youth they both had when they wrote the story began to raise suspicions about whether they both they had really been the ones who had written history.

Rumors about his homosexuality

In addition, at this time the rumors that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were dating, at a time when there was a lot of homophobia: “They lived together and had a joint bank account,” recalls Juan Sanguino.

At that time, they they were dating Wynona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“A lot of them laughed and Ben Affleck said he was a repellent himself,” explains Sanguino. For his part, while Matt Damon was doing great playing actor roles, to Ben Affleck got very commercial movies.





Alienation because of Affleck’s haters

its relationship with Jennifer López it only managed to distance them further. As Affleck himself explained, there was a lot classism and racism because they acted like “neighborhood people” despite being big stars.

For his part, while Matt Damon’s life was going from strength to strength, Ben Affleck’s was only falling apart: it was cheating on Jennifer Garner with the babysitter, something that motivated their separation.

Soon after, the meme of sad Affleck and although they were still friends, they both hid their friendship so they wouldn’t be laughed at.

Resurgence of Ben Affleck and a return to the bromance

However, Ben Affleck began to take his career as a director and screenwriter very seriously. Thus, in 2012 it ended up taking the Oscar for Best Film by Argo, a true resurgence in his film career.

After this success of the American actor and director, in 2016, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck “they publicly celebrated their friendship again on Best Friend Day“In fact, Ben Affleck uploaded a photo of a cake with Matt Damon’s face on it.