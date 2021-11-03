Alexis Sánchez leaves Italy and confirms it on his social networks

Alexis Sánchez published an image on his social networks where he confirmed that he was leaving the Inter Milan facilities to go to a new destination.

02 of November 2021 · 13:25 hs

Alexis Sánchez’s season is not yet one of the best. Due to his injuries before the start of the competitions, the forward lost his place as a starter and today he must fight to regain that position.

Opaqueed by the great performances of Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez, the Chilean knows that he must redouble his efforts to have more minutes on the field, which will also help him when he must return to the Chilean National Team.

With his mind set on gaining ground, the forward confirmed in the European afternoon that he was leaving Italy and did so with an image on his social networks, where he was observed getting on a plane.

Along with the rest of his teammates, the Boy Wonder set out for Moldova, where he will face the great sensation of the UEFA Champions League, Sheriff FC, who leads Group D.

The idea of ​​the Andean is to gain the trust of Simone Inzaghi and thus arrive in conditions to represent La Roja in the coming weeks, when he is part of the call for the duels against Paraguay and Ecuador.

For his part, in his homeland they await him to be able to straighten the path of the selected team towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, since so far he is out of the qualifying positions and there are six days left to define the quotas.