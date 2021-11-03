Alessandro Bastoni, the last request of Antonio Conte to Tottenham

Antonio Conte has taken the reins of Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the successor of an old acquaintance of Valencia: Nuno Espírito Santo. Therefore, it seems that the British team is going to be one of the animators par excellence of the future transfer windows (winter and summer of 2022).

As collected La Gazzetta dello Sport, it is necessary to indicate a new desire of the Italian technician for his project in London. Is about Alessandro Bastoni (22 years old), central that defends the colors of the Inter de Milan. A squad with which Conte won the trophy of the A series during the previous campaign.

The firm position of Inter Milan

Of course, the aforementioned source adds that the Lombard team has no intention of dispensing with the services of its young pupil. Conte will try to convince whoever was his player in the Giuseppe Meazza, all to seal his landing in the Premier League. A mission that seems quite complicated.

If everything follows the logical course of events, the nerazzurri they will not agree to negotiate with Spurs by Bastoni. Likewise, the defender appears on the radar of Real Madrid and Chelsea, at the same time that he was also related at the time with FC Barcelona. In short, it will be a few weeks of many rumors within Tottenham.