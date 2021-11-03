Al Sadd will not release Xavi to Barça before a difficult moment of the season

The arrival of Xavi Hernández to Barcelona is complicated after the Al Sadd club announced that for now they cannot release the strategist due to the complicated moment of the season

The owner of the To the Sadd Club, Turki Al-Ali assured that they are committed to keeping Xavi Hernandez in charge of the Qatari team, so they cannot allow the Catalan coach to leave the club at the current moment of the campaign.

Faced with the difficult moment that the Al Sadd team is going through, they cannot release Xavi to go to Barcelona. EFE

Through his Twitter account, the CEO of the Qatari team thanked the Barcelona administrative delegation for their visit, however, he sent a clear message to the Catalan team by denying a possible departure of the former Culé player. “The position of the club is clear from the beginning: we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot allow him to leave at this delicate moment of the season,” he reported via Twitter.

After the Qatari club confirmed in recent days that the Al Sadd Club coach still had a contract for two more years, with the message issued this day, the possible departure of Xavi Hernández looks more complex, after they fixed their position Through social networks.

After Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday night, Xavi Hernández became the favorite candidate for the Blaugrana president, Joan Laporta, as the new strategist of the first team and that both parties were in talks to reach a successful conclusion.

However, by releasing this news, Now it will be the Barcelona board of directors who will have to bet on convincing or reaching an agreement with the coach or the Al Sadd club to be able to take the coach to the Blaugrana bench. Or in the same way, it will be in the next few hours when Barcelona will be known if it also closes the possibility of a possible return of Hernández home.