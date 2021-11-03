Actors affected by their characters: psychological and emotional disorders

Actors affected by their characters: the actor’s job is not an easy task, even if it is underestimated by many. They have to do what is necessary to convey to us, through their interpretation, the story of someone else, whether it is a character based on real events, or a fictional one.

There are those who are so versatile when it comes to acting that they steal loud laughter from us, or they have us on the edge of the seat out of fear or suspense.





In other cases, they move to tears and make us want to go and console them for the tragedy they are going through … on the big screen.

To achieve this, sometimes on the initiative and sometimes on the orders of the director, they resort to living in their own flesh the same as their role and, by their nature, they do not always result in the best experiences.

Their family relationships have been affected by the way they engage in their role. Depression was one of the consequences they suffered, despite the success of their tapes. His performance marked a before and after in the professional field. They have been recognized for their performance in the films that aroused so much passion in them.

Björk

This multidisciplinary artist was hired to star in Dancer in the Dark (2000), after Lars Von Trier heard the songs that the Icelandic composer had recorded just for this tape.

In it, the director tells the story of a Czech immigrant with a hereditary and degenerative disease, causing blindness, and from which he wants to save his son. This woman will have to go through a series of conflicts as a result of the advanced loss of sight.

Although it is a musical, the plot is still strong, so much so that Björk herself declared at the time that living the script so intensely had led her to develop a deep depression, so she decided to withdraw from the seventh art with just one film.

It was not only the drama of the film: it is well known that the singer was under strong pressure from Von Trier, who demanded that she fully enter the role, and made her repeat the sequences over and over again, until the intention he was looking for was reflected in the character.

For Björk, the emotional drain was so much that there were rumors that she was confronting the director on a daily basis and she did not miss an opportunity to spit on his feet.

The great disagreement was at the end of the filming when, seized with anger and accumulated stress, she literally ate the dress she was wearing, ran off the set aimlessly and nothing was heard from her for two weeks.

Jack Nicholson

In the same vein of films with high intensity themes, is One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), starring this great acting master.

Dennis McDougal, author of the book Jack Nicholson, the biography, relates that for this multi-award-winning film, the actor spent whole days in the psychiatric hospital where it was filmed and only went out for dinner and sleep, also underwent electroshock therapy to decipher the behavior and sensations experienced by a patient.

He became so imbued with his role as Randle Patrick McMurphy that he achieved a great relationship with the rest of the cast, many of them real schizophrenic patients.

Marilyn monroe

The life of this iconic woman was always full of mystery, legends and myths, and her artistic career would be no exception. Of the extensive list of films in which she participated, without a doubt, The Misfits (1961) written especially for her by then her husband, Arthur Miller, was one of the best roles of her career. It was not for less.

Miller included actual passages from the actress’s story, which contributed to her outstanding performance (which, by the way, was not common …).

Playing herself made her bare her soul in front of the mirror. In some of the letters that she sent to her close friend Lee Strasberg after filming, recorded in the book Marilyn Monroe, Fragments, she spoke to him about how depressed she felt and how hard it was for her to concentrate and be anchored to the world.

At the time of filming, the blonde got so nervous that she forgot the dialogue or stuttered, and when that happened she gave to leave the recording without giving explanations.

In the end, melancholy ended up sinking her, and she consumed alcohol and sleeping pills in excess, dying in a surprising way a year after the premiere of the aforementioned film.

Robert De Niro

For him, there is still no role with which he is not fully committed, and if the directors can be sure of something, it is that he will do what is necessary and more, to give real life to the characters he plays.

All his projects make his professionalism clear, but if one has marked his career it has been Raging Bull (1980), where he starred in the famous boxer Jake LaMotta.

Shawn Levy, author of the book De Niro: A Life, relates that the actor not only trained with the world champion who inspired the film, but also participated in real fights, gained 27 kilos in weight in record time and, as the character was Violent with his wife, the Italian-American actor even repeated this pattern with Diahnne Abbott, his partner at the time.

The film marked his takeoff towards consecration, earned him an Oscar for Best Actor and his role was memorable, but at the cost of a deep depression that caused him to be overweight and difficult to recover.

After that experience, she agreed that every time she prepared a role, she would walk away from home, a situation that eventually cost her their relationship.

Other actors affected by their characters

How can we forget those actors capable of exchanging their bodies for a character?

Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club)

Chris Hemsworth (In the Heart of the Sea)

Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones’s Diary)

