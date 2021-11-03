A TOTAL LEADER: Cristiano Ronaldo’s words after saving Manchester United against Atalanta

He did it again. Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United again on a UEFA Champions League night. It was not a great match of The Red Devils, but The bug He got bigger and, with a couple of goals, he helped his team leave with 1 point from Atalanta’s court.

CR7’S WORDS AFTER BEING THE HERO IN BERGAMO

After the meeting, CR7 gave an interview to BT Sport and, in that talk, he assured that it was a rather complicated duel. In the end, the payoff came because they never stopped trying and believing: “It was a difficult match. I know that playing in Bergamo against Atalanta is always difficult, but we believed until the end. We were able to add 1 point and I am very happy ”.

“We never gave up, we believed until the end. It’s good, it’s a good result for us ”.

Atalanta is a very tough team to beat. And he, beyond what happened last day, knew it from his experience in Italian football: “At first it was tough. We knew that Atalanta would put a lot of pressure on us, they have a fantastic coach, they know what to do all the time on the pitch. I know this because, when I played for Juventus, it was always difficult to face them. But I think we did our job, we defended well. We were a bit lucky about the end, that I scored a goal, but this is football. “

Manchester United is going through a stage of transition, of adaptation to the elements that have just been incorporated. The growth margin remains wide: “We need to improve. We are different players, a different system. Soccer is different. We have to adapt. It will take time. In my opinion, we have time to improve and be better ”.

THE MESSAGE FROM CRISTIANO RONALDO ON INSTAGRAM

And on Instagram, Cris also stated: “We believed until the end… and we will do everything to achieve our goals. We are THE RED DEVILS ”.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has 5 goals in 4 games played in this UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. It has turned in all the days. Huge.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo has 139 goals and 42 assists in 180 UEFA Champions League games. In addition, he has been 5 times champion of the contest. The owner of the most important records of the tournament. Mr. Champions.