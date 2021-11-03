A thriller with Hugh Jackman, “Candyman” and “García & García”, in theaters | Culture and entertainment

Hugh Jackman is a hunter of memories in “Reminiscence”, one of the outstanding film premieres of the week along with the horror film “Candyman”, the comedy by José Mota and Pepe Viyuela “García & García” or a new thriller by action with Liam Neeson.

HUGH JACKMAN RECOVERES LOST MEMORIES IN “REMINISCENCE”,

In her first feature film as a director, “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy turns Hugh Jackman into a private investigator who travels back in time to help her clients recover lost memories.

One of them, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), changes her life the day she comes to her office and becomes an obsession. Joy is also the author of the original script for this sci-fi thriller that premiered in the United States at the same time in theaters and on HBO Max, and here it hits theaters exclusively.

“CANDYMAN”, A NEW VISION OF A FRIGHTENING URBAN LEGEND

Nia DaCosta’s new horror film, with a script by Jordan Peele (winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Let Me Out”), recovers one of the most famous urban legends: pronouncing ‘Candyman’ five times in front of the mirror will invoke a fearsome killer.

The story takes place in a humble Chicago neighborhood that begins to gentrify and to which an artist and his gallerist partner (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris) move. With his artistic career in full creative crisis, a chance encounter with a neighbor of the neighborhood leads him to explore the tragic true story that gave rise to ‘Candyman’. The film is based on the 1992 film “Candyman, Mastery of the Mind.”

LIAM NEESON RETURNS TO ACTION ON “ICE ROAD”

Actor Liam Neeson (“White Hell”, “Vengeance”) returns to the genre he feels most comfortable with with a shocking, action-packed film set in the icy landscapes of Canada

The harshest weather conditions and three monstrous 18-wheelers are at the heart of a story full of unexpected dangers directed and written by Jonathan Hensleigh (“Kill the Irishman”). The cast is completed by Laurence Fishburne and Amber Midthunder (Legion (TV), Comanchería), among others.

JOSÉ MOTA AND PEPE VIYUELA ARE “GARCÍA & GARCÍA”

José Mota and Pepe Viyuela play a prestigious airline consultant and an unemployed mechanic who share a name and surname, Javier García, which gives rise to a crazy confusion in this comedy directed by Ana Murugarren and which closed, out of competition, the last Malaga Festival.

Hispavia, a small-time low-cost airline, is in serious financial difficulties and in a desperate attempt to save the company they hire the two professionals simultaneously. The chance and the disorganization of the company will cause them to be confused and exchange their roles.

“ALWAYS WITH YOU”, A ‘ROAD MOVIE’ WITH AN AUTIST SON

He was part of the Cannes selection last year and in Spain he went through the Seminci, where he won the best actor award. Israeli Nir Bergman, director of “Broken wings” (2002) and co-writer and director of the HBO series “In treatment”, signs this road drama about a father and his autistic son.

Aharon has dedicated her entire life to raising her son Uri. When the time comes to admit him to a specialized center, the father decides to escape and go with him on the road.

“THE GLASS ROOM”, WAR IN THE EYES OF A CHILD

“The glass room” by Christian Lerch is a humanist fable that deals with the situation of childhood in the face of war conflicts. Felix, the little protagonist, discovers a mysterious space in which to escape with his games, far from the daily horror caused by World War II in Germany.

With a cast led by young actor Xari Wimbauer and supported by performers such as Lisa Wagner Hans Löw and Philipp Hochmair, the film won the Audience Award at the Madrid German Film Festival.

“THE KING OF THE END OF THE WORLD”, THE STORY THAT INSPIRED COPPOLA

In the middle of the 19th century, the British government sent officer Sir James Brooke to the shores of Malaysia to fight the pirates, but Brooke went further and became the rajah of the kingdom of Sarawak.

Jonathan Rys Meyers and Dominic Monaghan star in this story, directed by Michael Haussman and which also inspired films like Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and John Huston’s “The Man Who Could Reign.”

“THE PAW PATROL”, NOW IN CINES

Comedy, action and adventure for the little ones. The Paw Patrol created by Keith Champan makes the leap to the cinema, directed by Cal Brunker.

When Humdinger, the patrol’s biggest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge.

“MY BELLE, MY BEAUTY”, ROMANTIC COMEDY IN FILMIN

The latest Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner and Atlantida Film Festival closing film comes to Filmin, a romantic comedy full of light, wine and song starring musicians from New Orleans.

The directorial debut Marion Hill proposes a reflection on the new relationship models through a love triangle.

Marisa Montiel