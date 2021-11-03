A real Liguilla duel! Cruz Azul vs León, by direct ticket

Abigail parra

Two institutions, same goal. Cruz Azul and Leon they will get their ace up their sleeve this Wednesday, November 3 with his party pending the Matchday 11 which becomes the key to the aspirations of the two clubs.

A harvest of 23 points, the goal difference is the one that has awarded the celestial template in the fifth position, while the emeralds are sixth.

Victory is necessary, since three points added on either side would place them in the privileged area of ​​the first four places with direct ticket to Liguilla. Thus, for Day 17 there would be a heart definition between Atlas, Toluca, Tigres and tonight’s winner at Azteca.

Campus with absences

Juan Reynoso and Ariel Holan They have 90 percent of their squad available, although both will have to move their pieces strategically, because in the case of the felines, on Saturday they have the definition of their future in the next round before Necaxa and The Machine will do the same on Sunday before Cougars.

Although on the cement side there seems to be a doubt with Jesus Crown, the captain will be present at a presentation of a new tequila at 7:00 p.m. The goalkeeper promoted this event in his networks and is one of the special guests, so he could not be on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field and Reynoso would give total confidence to Sebastian Jurado. What’s more, Adrián Aldrete and Alexis Peña They will not be able to play because both have muscle injuries.

For its part, the Fiera still does not have Luis Montes and in doubt they are Santiago Colombatto, Elías Hernández and José Ramírez.

The numbers lean in favor of The Machine, who in the last 10 games against the Esmeraldas has won 4 times, while those from Bajío have only won two games, by 4 draws. Thus, tonight’s game may be definitive in the aspirations of both teams to reach the Liguilla.