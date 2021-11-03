a Notion clone to boost collaboration in Office

For a long time Microsoft works on collaborative tools for Office, and now goes a step further with the presentation of Loop. It is a new application that aims to promote collaborative work, especially in a hybrid work environment; that is, with part of the team in face-to-face mode and the rest performing remotely.

Microsoft Loop builds on some of the work we’ve already seen with Fluid Office and Fluid Components, along with Fluid Framework. Those of Redmond define their new tool as an application that combines “a powerful and flexible canvas with portable components that move freely and stay in sync between applications”. And if your first impression is that it is absurdly similar to Notion, you are not alone; the “inspiration” is obvious.

The program is divided into three important parts. One of them is Loop Workspaces, which, as its name suggests, is the workspace where team members can share their ideas and progress, while reacting to each other’s tasks and keeping track of what each member is doing. We could say that it is the hub in which all the parts of a project in development are brought together.

Another leg of Microsoft Loop is Loop Components. As was the case with the Fluid Components mentioned above, these are content blocks that are collaboratively edited and are automatically kept in sync. Thus, for example, tables can be created that are later inserted into a Word document and Outlook email; and that are instantly updated every time data is added or removed. This ensures that teams are always working with the most up-to-date information available.

Finally, we must mention the Loop Pages. In this case, it is a new type of document that allows you to share the Loop Components and add annotations, links and files. It looks like a vitaminized version of Google Docs but which, according to Microsoft, is optimized “to think together and get the job done.”

Still have to wait to see Microsoft Loop in action

While Microsoft Loop appears to be a promising tool, the application is not yet available to everyone. The Redmond corporation promises to provide more details on when it will be available “in the coming months”, although we will be able to test some specific functions before the end of the year.

Microsoft promises that the Loop Components will be available in Microsoft 365 apps (Outlook, OneNote, Teams, etc.) during this november. What is really striking is that the company takes so long to implement these collaborative functions; especially if we take into account that the first news about Fluid Components were known in May of last year.