A mysterious cosmic object continually explodes and scientists don't know why

A mysterious cosmic object continually explodes and scientists don’t know why

The energy bursts in question are fast radio bursts – FRBs. This enigmatic phenomenon, first observed in 2007, produces pulses in the radio part of the electromagnetic spectrum. These pulses last just a fraction of a second, but they emit as much energy as the Sun does over the course of a whole year. Generally, FRBs emit energy only once, but there are some that repeat their bursts. This is the case of an object called FRB 121102, located in a dwarf galaxy some 3 billion light years away from our planet, Live Science (LS) details. A group of astronomers decided to take a closer look at it. object. For this they used the spherical telescope of five hundred meters of aperture – FAST, for its acronym in English – located in southwest China. This is the most sensitive radio telescope in the world, explains Bing Zhang, an astrophysicist at the University of Nevada (United States). Most of the fast radio bursts occur in locations in the universe extremely distant from our planet, which makes them difficult of studying. However, last year, astronomers found an FRB within our Milky Way galaxy, which allowed them to determine that the source of the FRBs was a kind of dead star called a magnetar. Also called magnetars, magnetars form through starting from ultra-dense stellar corpses known as neutron stars. While all neutron stars have strong magnetic fields, some have particularly strong magnetic fields that can distort their behavior. These are the magnetars. It has not yet been determined if all FRBs are magnetars. It is also not known how magnetars give rise to these radio bursts. However, Zhang argues that if FRB 121102 is in fact a magnetar, the bursts occur directly on the surface of the star, contrary to popular belief. Scientists who study FRBs often believe that they occur in gas and dust around cosmic bodies. But FRB 121102 has presented explosions in rapid succession, with only a few thousandths of a second of interval. That means they couldn’t have come from the surrounding gas and dust, Zhang added. That’s because such interstellar material would need time to heat up to fire radio waves and then cool down before it can release another burst. The fractions of a second between emissions of FRB 121102 are not enough for this process to occur repeatedly. Although research suggests that FRB 121102 is a magnetostar, the results are not yet conclusive. The magnetar found in our galaxy last year, for example, does not emit as many explosions in such a short time. The research was published in the scientific journal Nature.

