A Harry Potter actor became a millionaire without having to go back to work in movies

Harry Potter It is one of the most emblematic sagas of cinema and its protagonists are recognized worldwide. But, one of them, made gold without having to go back to a film set. Know who it is. + Harry Potter returns to the movies + Tom Holland’s new project

Next November 11 the cinemas will be filled with fans of Harry Potter. Is that, on the occasion of celebrating 20 years since the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone, Warner Bros made the decision to bring it back to the big screen. So much so that, once again, those who were moved by little Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, will now relive those times.

However, it should be noted that due to the time elapsed, the protagonists of Harry Potter They changed by way of way. This does not only refer to their physical appearance, which put aside the childish image to turn them into adults, but also to the paths they took with their lives. While the cast continues to meet and maintain friendship, they all took different paths.

As for Daniel Radcliffe, the protagonist, and Tom Felton, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy, they continued to stay on the acting path. Later, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, performed on more than one occasion, but at the same time became an influential social activist. In fact, now he retired from the front of the cameras and dedicates himself, entirely, to the behind.

But, above all, the one who surprised the most was Rupert Grint. The actor, who played Ron Weasley in one of the best performances of the saga, has not needed the cinema in its entirety to become a millionaire. While yes, he continued to work both on the big screen and on the small screen, now he has long since moved away from the industry as he is dedicated to the business world.

According Celebrity Net Worth, Rupert Grint created a business network related to the real estate business. And, from what this same medium reported, with this work he managed to earn more than 60 million euros in addition to the 40 million euros that he reaped by acquiring several properties. That is, his total assets are around 100 million euros, yes, not counting his earnings as an actor and those he will receive for the repetition of Harry Potter.