5 Movies From The Director Of Dune To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, Starzplay, Paramount + And MUBI

Since its theatrical release, Dune was installed as one of the favorites of the year and he showed it in his millionaire collection. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferfuson and Oscar Isaac, this science fiction movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who received all the praise for this adaptation. If you want to see more about the filmmaker, here is a list of five movies available in streaming.

+ 5 Denis Villeneuve movies to stream

5. August 32 on Earth

On 1998, Director of Dune premiere August 32nd on Earth, the first film in which he also served as a screenwriter. Simone, its protagonist, reconsiders her entire life after a horrible car accident at the age of 26. She leaves her job and asks her closest friend to have a child with her. He accepts, on the condition that the conception takes place in the desert. It is available to enjoy at MUBI.

4. Prisoners

Villeneuve also directed Prisoners on 2013. Available in Amazon Prime Video, this film revolves around a Boston man who kidnaps the person whom he suspects is behind the disappearance of his little daughter and her best friend. Its cast is headed by Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis.

3. Hitman

Hitman, released in theaters in 2015., is another of the films of the director of Dune that can be seen in streaming. It is part of the catalog of Netflix and Starzplay and tells the story of an FBI agent who is on an undercover mission to catch a Mexican drug trafficking leader, but his ethics are compromised when the operation goes too far. Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin bring the main characters to life.

2. The arrival

Also known as Arrival, this sci-fi drama that premiered in 2016, is starring Amy Adams, Frank Schorpion and Mark O’Brien. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, they embody the story of a linguist tasked with finding how to communicate with aliens who have arrived on Earth and who discovers an important relationship for and for humanity. Is available in Netflix and in Paramount +.

1. Blade Runner 2049

On 2017., the director premiered Blade Runner 2049, the one before Dune in his filmography. This part is in the catalog of Netflix, Paramount + and Starzplay and is led by Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas. The story is directly related to the contents of a tomb that attracts the interest of a powerful tycoon. The person in charge of the mission is Officer K, who goes in search of a lost legend.