5 men’s coats to keep on the radar by the end of 2021

Synonymous with energy and passion, this bold color is ideal for the confident man this winter season. We are going to see it – and in fact we are seeing it – in very different clothes, so don’t be afraid to go out in this color that will steal glances. Let us also understand that for this winter what many of us need is a boost of vigor, facing what we live in 2020; so it is not surprising that little by little we are exploring warm and dynamic outfits.

The XL

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Or in other words: the king of mens coats this year. With wide shoulders and spectacular sleeves, these coats will work as armor that allows us to face the cold with style and confidence. In addition, this trend that we have seen develop among generation Z with real success, is perfect for casual and professional environments; just like it happened in the 90s. The important thing here is that you opt for a completely architectural structure and a certain minimalist spirit; garments that will always give you the perfect look.

The one with shearling

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Returning once again to the aesthetics of the seventies, this huge, sheepskin coat is one of the toughest bets this winter. Yes, at first glance some may be similar to hippie coat Penny Lane on tape Almost Famous; And although the overall design is roundly feminine roots, you can make it look as chic and masculine as you want it to be. Just as we have seen Mick Jagger at various times in his career and Ryan Gosling in the film Blade Runner 2049.

The one that looks like a robe

Courtesy of the brand

Inspired by working at home and the new parameters of a life, let’s say, less stressful, several designers decided that for winter we could wear these traditional garments from the tailor shop that were previously only used indoors. Exceptional cases are Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi and Louis Vuitton. For this type of coat, elegance, comfort, soft fabrics, padded materials and the urgency to carry a less demanding agenda with us (and others) come together conceptually and formally.