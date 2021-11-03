100 years of Charles Bronson, the first hard to kill | The actor who continues to influence action cinema

Towards the end of The anonymous avenger 3, the watchman who interprets Charles Bronson is threatened with a gun by the gang leader Gavan O’Herlihy. The bully appears to have returned from the dead after being shot once, but he is wearing a bulletproof vest. This time, the hero aims a rocket launcher at point-blank range, blowing it to pieces. It’s an absurd and nonsensical ending to a nonsensical and absurd movie, in which the death count is through the roof. Bronson’s expression is not changed in the least. He looks absolutely unflappable, even slightly disinterested, as if he were performing a simple household chore before take the check for 1.5 million dollars promised for their services by Menahem Golan and Yoran Globus, the dissident Israeli producers of the film directed by Michael Winner in 1985.

This November 21 marks the centennial of Bronson’s birth. He was the most enigmatic action star of his era, one who appeared in a fair share of terrible movies without seemingly damaging his reputation. Your brand of macho minimalism it proved to be widely influential. Actors like Bruce Willis, Liam Neeson and Jason Statham they’ve played similarly deadpan heroes in many recent action movies without ever quite matching their air of eerie calm.

Bronson, who died on August 30, 2003 at age 81He did not openly display grief or fury on screen, but many of the characters he played had suffered extreme trauma in their past. They are generally looking for revenge. His face is always impassive but, in his best performances, he can convey his pain and longings through an expressive look in his eyes or (as in Once upon a time in the West) playing a few bars on a harmonica. Always speak calmly. That serves both to ingratiate himself with the public – he seems so polite – and to make him look even more intimidating. It is understood that it can explode into a spiral of violence at any moment nearby.

In his minor films, especially those made with Winner, their behavior often seems bizarre. His reserve comes through a lack of basic human empathy. In one of the most ridiculous scenes of The anonymous avenger 3, the woman he just started an affair with (Deborah Raffin) stays in the car while he goes to get his mail. Some street thugs assault her and cause an accident that kills her. Leaving the post office, Paul Kersey reacts in a typically Bronson fashion, that is, by wearing a gesture of slight annoyance, as if he had received a traffic ticket. Physical pain did not disturb Bronson’s fictional character either. When one of the gang members sticks a knife in his back in that same movie, he pulls out the blade and looks at it curiously, as if he can’t quite believe it was directed at him.

Bronson in The Anonymous Avenger.

“Bronson is destiny. A kind of impenetrable granite block, but one that marked my life,” said the Italian director. Sergio leone in the biography that Christopher Frayling wrote about the director. “I met a lot of people in the United States, businessmen, heads of large corporations; frankly, people who were even tougher than Bronson’s character. And they they had exactly the same smile as Charles Bronson: threatening, haunting“, Leone completed.

When Bronson got what was probably his best role, in Leone’s film Once upon a time in the west (1969), the heads of the Paramount studio were baffled by the choice. He was known as a supporting actor who had appeared in The seven magnificents (John Sturges, 1960) or Twelve from the gallows (Robert Aldrich, 1967), who could look tough and charismatic as a member of a larger team, but not the kind of actor who could handle a high-budget movie. Leone, however, saw the rugged American actor with Lithuanian ancestry as the perfect choice for the gunman who played the harmonica. Bronson was so inscrutable and revealed so little about himself that he fascinated audiences. He was as taciturn as the Man with no name from Clint eastwood in Leone’s “dollar trilogy,” and it seemed evident that he was hiding something behind those mysterious and poignant eyes. He didn’t need to say many lines of dialogue. Thanks to Leone’s big-screen close-ups, her face did all the work.

In the style of Humphrey bogartBronson was well into middle age before he became a movie star. Occasionally he led B-class films such as Machine Gun Kelly (Roger Corman, 1958), but in the biggest films he was always confined to cast roles.

Bronson was not a tall guy. On and off screen, he was not at all outgoing. Either way and despite that, I was prey to a certain narcissism. He worked his physique tirelessly, reaching extreme demands to keep himself in the best possible shape. According to director Winner, had plastic surgery a few times. “That wonderfully carved face became progressively bland,” noted the director of the way his appearance was relieved after the first film of The anonymous avenger, in 1974.

On The street fighter movie directed by Walter hill In 1975, which some consider to be his definitive character, he was chosen to play a boxer from the streets, with bare knuckles, lost in the United States of the 1930s. There he played an intensely physical character in front of actors many years younger, but few of the critics seemed to realize that he was already in his 50s.

Part of Bronson’s charm lies in how different he was from the other male stars of that period, carilindo-type people like Robert Redford, Paul Newman and Steve McQueen. Born as Charles BuchinskyHe was the son of Lithuanian parents and grew up in poverty in an industrial town in Pennsylvania. “Bronson’s eyes are cat eyes, vigilant and always alert,” said the film critic. Roger ebert in 1974, in a profile that defined Bronson as “the most popular movie star in the world.”

Bronson had acquired that status in a very indirect way, escaping from his coal miner milieu when he was drafted into the Armed Forces and later, like many others, using his Army pay to attend an art school and conduct performance studies. Long before the American public embraced him, it was already celebrated in Europe and Asia.

Even as his career took off, Bronson remained a outsiderhostile to the press and never the type to take part in Hollywood publicity stunts to boost popularity. “I am only a product, like a cake or a soap, something to be sold in the best possible way, “he told Ebert when, with many reservations, he agreed to speak with him.

Early in his career, Bronson was sometimes chosen to interpret Native Americans. He wasn’t your typical Anglo Ivy League. You were not going to find it in The Great Gatsby or The hit. Hence an irony regarding his later emergence as the vigilante hero of the Anonymous Avenger movies. In these films, each one more profit-oriented than the last, he was the avenging angel, busting out street gangsters in the care of a white, middle-class suburban America to which he actually he never belonged.

Bronson was an intimidating figure. The talk show hosts were palpably nervous in his presence. “I am not violent. I used to be, but now I am not violent,” he told a Dick cavett visibly shaken in a television interview. Dressed in a black shirt, Bronson was smoking the entire time, speaking in such a low voice that his words seemed to carry an extra threat. The handlebar mustache It made him look even more like a stranger in the saloon, the kind all patrons are terrified of offending.

“Bronson was unlike any man I’d ever known, calm in an almost haunting and intense way, with an explosive air of violence hovering over him“he later wrote Jill ireland, who left her husband David mccallum for him. She and Bronson would appear together in fifteen films, almost all of them thrillers or westerns. When he tried to break out of those typologies, for example when he played a middle-aged pronograph novelist who had an affair with a teenage student (Susan George) in Lola (Richard Donner, 1969), the audience understandably felt embarrassed.

For all his machismo, Bronson hinted at somewhat more refined sentiments in some of his films, and was much more passionate about his job as a painter than acting. Even in movies like The anonymous avenger 3, he could take a break from killing gang members to have small talk with older neighbors over dinner.

Bronson’s influence can still be felt today. The longest-serving prisoner in the UK took his name in 1987, and was later the subject of a biopic starring Tom hardy. The rugged action movies of recent years – movies like the recently released one Nobody, with Bob odenkirk; The vigilante, with Denzel Washington; or Walking among graves yy Relentless search, with Liam Neeson– they have a flavor similar to that of Bronson’s thrillers. Bruce Willis paid tribute to him starring in a remake of The anonymous avenger (this time the translation respected the original title of Desire to kill). Not surprisingly, Quentin Tarantino is one of his admirers.

The actor bridges two different worlds: the old Hollywood studio system in which he began his career, working with directors such as Henry Hathaway and Andre De Toth, and the very different, more liberal American film industry of the 1970s. and ’80. Had a relentless work ethic, snagging roles on television and on the big screen, but rarely debated what his job meant. As he told Ebert, “I provide a presence.”

On a film career spanning nearly half a century, Bronson did not get not an Oscar nomination, not even the slight possibility of one. Many of his films, especially those with Winner, were trashed by critics. Anyway, it was as part of an ensemble in The seven magnificents, The big escape or Twelve from the gallows, or as the protagonist of Once upon a time in the west and The street fighter his work endures. It remains the first benchmark for anyone who wants to make a revenge thriller today. One hundred years after his birth, almost two decades after his death, Charles Bronson is still the toughest of the tough, the guy everyone respects more than anyone.

* From The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.