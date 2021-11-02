Zuckerberg bets on the metaverse to escape Facebook messes

Zuckerberg

If your new strategy works, something to be seen, could help with several of the biggest problems of Facebook.

When Mark Zuckerberg appeared on Connect, Facebook’s virtual conference on Thursday, smiling as he walked through spotless rooms filled with mid-century modern furniture, he looked like a man without pressure.

Informant? Which informant? An old crisis of confidence that has furious regulators, employees fleeing, and lawmakers comparing Facebook to Big Tobacco? Nothing of that.

Instead, Zuckerberg and his lieutenants gleefully laid out their vision for the so-called “metaverse,” the immersive virtual environment that Facebook – a company that, as of Thursday, was renamed Meta although all but a few very committed financial journalists will likely continue. calling it Facebook — it’s trying to build.

Like most of Facebook’s strategy announcements, Thursday’s rebrand formalized a plan that has been in the works for years. The company already has more than 10,000 people working on projects of augmented and virtual reality in its Reality Labs division, about twice as many people as the entire Twitter staff, and it has said it plans to hire 10,000 more in Europe.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it will spend about $ 10 billion on metaverse-related investments this year, and has been acquiring virtual reality startups in a sort of land grab in the metaverse.

But what is it

There are several questions one could ask about this metaverse strategy. The first and most basic is: What is a metaverse and what will the Facebook version of one look like?

That question was answered, at least partially, in Thursday’s presentation. Zuckerberg painted an image of the metaverse as a clean and well-lit virtual world, which will initially be entered with augmented virtual reality devices, and later more advanced body sensors can be incorporated so that people can play virtual games, attend virtual concerts, go shopping to have virtual items, collect virtual art, spend hang out with each other’s virtual avatars and attend virtual work meetings.

This vision of an immersive digital realm is not new, it was outlined almost 30 years ago by science fiction author Neal Stephenson, but Zuckerberg is betting on the future of Facebook. with the idea that it will become real, and says that the metaverse will be a “successor to the mobile internet.”

Another obvious question you might ask is, “Will this work?” Of course, it is impossible to say with certainty, although I am personally skeptical that Facebook – a company characterized by a large bureaucracy whose greatest advances in the last decade have mainly come from buying competing applications or copying their features, instead to develop your own ideas— it will create an immersive digital universe in which people will really want to spend time.

Four big problems

But, in my opinion, the more interesting question is: why is Zuckerberg doing this? After all, it’s not a prelude to a massive corporate reorganization or a sign of a CEO wanting to make his job easier, as was the case when Google rebranded itself as Alphabet in 2015 and Larry Page delegated control of day-to-day affairs to Sundar. Pichai. And while some have speculated that the rebrand is intended to distract from the latest Facebook scandals, it’s strange to think that advertising a radical plan to reinvent the digital world would make critics less skeptical of the company’s motives.

To understand why Zuckerberg goes all-out, it helps to understand that a successful metaverse could help solve at least four big and thorny problems that Facebook faces in the underworld.

First problem

The first is one I’ve already written about: Facebook’s core social media business is getting old, and younger users They are ditching their apps for TikTok, Snapchat, and other more current alternatives. Facebook’s youth issue hasn’t hit it financially yet, but ad revenue is a lagging indicator, and there’s plenty of evidence that even Instagram, the supposedly healthy app in Facebook’s portfolio, is losing the attention of teens and teens. twentysomethings.

The grimmer version of what Facebook could become in the next few years, if current trends continue – a quagmire dominated by mature people and filled with videos of adorable animals and hyper-partisan garbage – is clearly not the kind of thing the company wants. as its flagship product. (Zuckerberg supported a youth-focused strategy earlier this week, saying the company’s new approach was attracting and retaining young users.)

The metaverse could help with the demographic crisis of the companyIf you can get young people to use their Oculus headset devices and hang out on Horizon, Facebook’s virtual social network, instead of watching TikTok videos on their phones.

Second problem

Another issue that the metaverse strategy could address, if it works, is platform risk. For years, Zuckerberg has voiced his annoyance that Facebook’s mobile apps run on iOS and Android, making their success largely dependent on Apple and Google, two companies whose priorities are often diametrically opposed to his. This year’s changes to Apple’s “app tracking transparency,” for example, hurt Facebook’s advertising business by making it difficult to collect data on users’ mobile activity. And if smartphones remain the dominant way people interact online, Facebook will never control their fate.

Since 2015, Zuckerberg has spoken about the strategic benefits of the metaverse when he wrote to his collaborators that they must “succeed in building an important platform and key applications to improve our strategic position on the next platform.”

A metaverse strategy, if it works, It could end Facebook’s dependence on Apple and Google, by directing users to their platforms, such as Oculus, where you don’t have to worry about being kicked out of the app store for spying on user activity or facilitating illegal trafficking of domestic workers. That would mean that if, for example, Facebook wanted to charge for virtual clothing within one of its metaverse apps, it could do so without paying a 30 percent fee to a rival. (On Thursday, Zuckerberg indirectly criticized Apple and Google, saying their control of the mobile app ecosystem was “stifling innovation, preventing people from building new things, and slowing the entire internet economy.”)

Facebook – which is now changing its name – has suffered damage to its reputation from its frequent mistakes and scandals over time. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Third problem

The third problem Facebook faces is regulatory risk. The company is not in danger, but regulators are making so much noise to restrict its growth (by implementing new privacy laws or by preventing you from acquiring the next Instagram, for example) that it makes sense to place bets in other areas, such as virtual and augmented reality, which are less likely to be regulated in the short term. Furthermore, as many of Facebook’s regulatory woes stem from the way its apps are used for contentious political debate, the metaverse could allow it to foray into a kinder and gentler social universe that has yet to be co-opted by irate supporters. . (Which group it was not mentioned during Thursday’s presentation? The politicians).

Fourth problem

The fourth problem, of course, is the damage Facebook’s reputation has suffered from its frequent mistakes and scandals over time.. For years, everything Facebook does, even projects that have nothing to do with social networks, like launching a cryptocurrency wallet, have been affected. And with dozens of media outlets still scrutinizing their internal investigations, the company’s public image is likely to get worse before it improves.

Zuckerberg, whose new public persona is something of a “top-of-the-line futurist,” says the name change was not motivated by a desire to escape those scandals. But Facebook’s toxic brand has had real consequences. It has demoralized the company’s workforce and made it difficult for it to attract and retain talented employees. It has sunk partnerships, sparks advertisers jitters, and turned Zuckerberg – who, despite his blatant ambivalence, wants to be remembered as a visionary technologist rather than a destroyer of democracy – into a global villain.

Future in we will see

Building the metaverse won’t solve any of these problems overnight. In fact, it probably won’t solve them and could cause Facebook be subjected to new scrutiny that you would not have faced if you had simply focused for the next several years on fixing the problems of your current products.

But it would be a mistake to dismiss the Facebook metaverse as a simple marketing stunt or a strategic tactic aimed at increasing the company’s influence over its rivals (although it has a bit of both). If it works, the Zuckerberg metaverse would usher in a new era of dominance, one that would extend Facebook’s influence to new forms of culture, communication, and commerce. And if not, it will be remembered as a desperate and costly attempt to put a futuristic twist on a geriatric social network, while diverting attention from pressing social issues. Any possibility is worth taking seriously.

However, this is not a vanity stunt for Zuckerberg. In the metaverse, he has found a kind of escape route: a way to escape the messy and turbulent present of Facebook and to occupy a new and immaculate frontier. No wonder he looks so happy.

Kevin Roose is a technology columnist and author of Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation. @kevinroose • Facebook

© 2021 The New York Times Company

