Xiaomi presents Redmi Note 11 family; features and price

Xiaomi presented its new line of smartphones Redmi Note 11, it is a family of mobile devices made up of three versions: standard, Pro and Pro +, the latter with an option of up to 120W fast charging and its battery recharges completely in 15 minutes.

The new Redmi Note 11 Pro + promises to charge the battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, in just 15 minutes, according to what the firm said in a statement.

In addition, it has a processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 (which also has the Redmi Note 11 Pro), features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + does not differ much from the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as it shares many characteristics, such as the processor or the screen size. However, there are two essential differences: The Redmi Note 11 Pro supports a 67W charge with a full charge in 43 minutes and its battery capacity is 5,160 mAh.

Both have a stereo sound system JBL with Dolby Atmos and a RAM memory with 6 or 8GB options, as well as a storage of 128GB or 256GB.

As for the rear camera, the main sensor is 108 megapixels with 9-in-one fusion technology (plus an 8-megapixel wide-angle with 120º field of view and a 2-megapixel telemacro) and 16 megapixels on the selfie, which features a perforated screen design.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + has a design with a thin 6.81 mm profile and can be purchased in different colors in frosted or matte glass, such as dark green (Forest Green), black (Mysterious Black) and purple (Timeless Purple). In the Redmi Note 11 Pro models a new tonality is included, in light blue (Milky Way Blue).

So much Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi 11 Pro + have an Android 11 system with the personalization from Xiaomi MIUI 12.5, like the standard version, which It has few similarities and generally inferior characteristics.

In the case of the Redmi Note 11, it has a MediaTek Density 810 processor and a somewhat smaller LCD screen, 6.5 inches Full HD +, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and the load reaches 33W (reaches 100% in 62 minutes).

Since it is the most economical model in the range, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a lower resolution rear camera, 50 megapixels, with an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

In addition, it presents a capacity of 4GB of RAM memory in its most basic model (it can be purchased for 6GB or 8GB) and internal storage with options identical to the other models: 128 GB or 256 GB.

The family Redmi Note 11 can be purchased in China from next November 1 in pre-sale. Although prices for territories outside of China are not yet confirmed, the price of the most powerful model (Note 11 Pro + with 8 GB in RAM and 256 storage) does not exceed 370 dollars, that is, about 7,600 Mexican pesos.

caov