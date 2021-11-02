Xbox All Access arrives at GAME Spain … and sells out in minutes

More than a year ago, Microsoft announced one of its most requested services abroad, a new way to obtain not only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate but also the hardware that comes with it, specifically, a powerful and sought-after Xbox Series X. This pack, which is more of a contract in which you are given the console to be able to play with it, would be kept for a 2-year installment, after which it is completely yours. This is what we call Xbox All Access.

And after passing through several countries and precisely the last one was Italy to receive it, it arrives in Spain through the GAME stores, which take care of this financing in collaboration with Microsoft and Caixabank, for € 32.99 per month. In short: For only € 32.99 per month you would have your brand new Xbox Series X at home with the entire Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog available, which also gives you access to Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass PC.

Visit the Xbox All Access pre-order page at GAME.es

Xbox All Access, a financing aimed at the player

In this current day in which many may not have the necessary cash to buy a € 499 console, this method is ideal and removes financing barriers for many players, however, the main problem of Xbox Series X since it was launched continues being the same: It has been exhausted.

There has not even been an official announcement by Xbox Spain or GAME Videogames and the availability of Xbox All Access has disappeared in a few minutes, although we still do not know if it has been due to low availability or because it has really had a massive success among the few who have been able to take this financing offer. One way or another, this week Forza Horizon 5 arrives and there are many who do not want to miss it. And in Xbox Series X we will have the best version of consoles.