WWE legend out of Onlyfans after suffering abuse

One of the WWE legends has left the Onlyfans platform after suffering abuse problems with her recording partner. Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known as Sunny during her time as a WWE star, regularly recorded content for Onlyfans, some recordings that she has stopped after having problems with her partner. The former fighter was earning more than $ 100,000 a month with those videos, but she has not taken it anymore and has stopped to report all this through her social networks.

WWE Legend Sunny Outside Onlyfans

Sunny’s OnlyFans account was growing by leaps and bounds. At the moment she has stopped short, after having stopped the recordings because her recording partner was an abuser, as she has announced on social networks. Both had a brawl in which the former WWE wrestler ended up with bruises, so all this is stopped at the moment.

Life in the WWE Hall of Famer has been very difficult after his retirement, going to jail and ending up making a living on this adult video portal. Despite having always made a lot of money with his appearances, he has never known how to dose himself and bad company has always marked his life. This is the latest chapter in a story that has never been easy for her.

