Woman: Caner Cindoruk, does he really look like George Clooney? | Instagram photos | Kadin | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

“Woman”, also known as “Kadin” in its original language, is the Turkish soap opera that has captivated the entire world. The success of this story has been an excellent international showcase for its protagonists, such as Özge Özpirinçci and Caner Cindoruk, who are a couple in fiction and have become celebrities on the small screen.

MORE INFORMATION: Why Özge Özpirinçci, the protagonist of “Woman”, is retiring for a while from acting

“Woman” tells the story of Bahar, a young mother who struggles to support her two children, dealing with the injustices and harsh trials that life throws her way. One of the events that changed her life was the death of Sarp, her husband, who is played by Caner Cindoruk, a Turkish actor who at 41 is a star in several countries.

Caner Cindoruk has a long history in Turkey and thanks to the success of “Woman” It has become a sensation in Spain and other territories where the Turkish series has been broadcast. This heartthrob has attracted the attention of viewers due to the great resemblance he has with actor George Clooney, which is why he has earned this nickname.

MORE INFORMATION: What happened to the boy who played Doruk in “Woman”

“WOMAN”: CANER CINDORUK, DOES YOU REALLY LIKE GEORGE CLOONEY?

TO Caner Cindoruk, 41, and George Clooney, 60, are separated by almost 20 years of age, but they are united by an enormous physical resemblance. The Turkish actor who plays Sarp in “Woman” has features that are very reminiscent of the Hollywood star. In addition, both are great actors and are characterized by their elegance.

These similarities have caused audiences to compare Caner Cindoruk to George Clooney. And it is that the 41-year-old actor, with his gray hair and his formal look, closely resembles the American interpreter.

It was precisely some photographs on Instagram of Caner Cindoruk, which did a tremendous honor to his great resemblance to George Clooney. With a series of black and white snapshots, captured through the lens of Unal Turhan, the Turkish actor surprised his followers with some James Bond-style poses.

Caner Cindoruk has more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram and each of his photos drives fans crazy. In several of the images we can see his elegant and sophisticated style that resembles the American actor awarded four Golden Globes and two Oscars.

In addition, the Turkish actor not only bears a physical resemblance to the Hollywood celebrity, he is also one of the actors who has had several romances with beautiful women. Although he is reserved with his private life, Caner Cindoruk has known four loves throughout his career, coincidentally with four actresses.

Caner Cindoruk’s first relationship that became known in the media was with Ebru Özkan, with whom he ended in February 2014. He was later associated with Gökçe Bahadir, although the actress publicly denied it. Three years later, in 2017, Caner began a relationship with Farah Zeynep Abdullah, with whom he shared a filming set in the soap opera “Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem”. However, their courtship only lasted a year.

In July 2019, the actor had an affair with Selin Sekerci, but in September they broke up. Finally, the Turkish media speculated that the reason for the break could be the jealousy of the actor, whom Sekerci said he never wanted to see again, according to his closest environment.

Caner Cindoruk is well known in his home country, Turkey, as he belongs to a well-known family of artists in that country. Both he and two of his brothers followed in the footsteps of his uncle Erdal Cindoruk, who stood out as a stage actor.

Caner’s career began to develop in the cinema, although he achieved success and popularity with television thanks to his participation in numerous soap operas. At 41 years of age, he continues to achieve success and his talent has crossed borders.