Windows 11 also creates thousands of empty folders

Arjun Sethi
Windows 11 promises to be synonymous with everything Microsoft wants to push these days. A modern experience that seeks to maximize productivity and be an ally of entertainment. However, the new operating system drag some mistakes from the past that, although subtle, call us to ask why they are there.

One of them is the ghost folders bug. This is a strange behavior that arose in Windows 10 and that, strangely, has inherited Windows 11. As it collects WindowsCentral, systems “flood” the computer with empty folders beginning with “tw” and ending with “.tmp”.

The most curious thing about this error is that the folders are completely empty. Due to this, its size on disk is totally insignificant. But they are there. Precisely in the temporary files directory: C: Windows System32 config systemprofile AppData Local, both in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Apparently, ProvTool.exe would be responsible for the error, that is, the manufacturer of empty folders. However, its actual function involves processing provisioning packages (.ppkg) that contain operating system configuration options, so disabling it is not recommended.

What to do with empty folders in Windows 10 and Windows 11? These can be removed without any problem, but they will reappear over time. Borncity did a test and found that, after “cleaning” his computer, in a few minutes he already had more than 60 new folders in the aforementioned directory.

